Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close Race

Austin Mayor-elect Kirk Watson Photo by Twitter

On Tuesday, Austin elected a new mayor in a close run-off election. Watson was a former mayor in Austin from 1997 to 2001 and was serving in the Texas Senate. So he knows his way around the political landscape.

Watson edged out his competitor, Cecilia Virden, by slim margins in the run-off election. Watson received 50.3% of the votes compared to Israel who received 49.6%. In the previous election, Virden received more votes than Watson, 40% to 35% for the incoming mayor but this was not enough to declare her the winner.

Watson won with 57,346 votes to Israel’s 56,460. The race could have gone to Israel if 887 more voters had come out to support her.

Mayor-elect Watson comes in for the current Mayor Steve Adler who has served since 2015.

After winning, Watson said :

“When we choose to work together, Austin’s future will get brighter and brighter and brighter. I promise.”

He added :

“I’m as grateful today as I was 25 years ago to be entrusted with this job,”

Watson ran opposite of Israel and focused on tax cuts and public safety.

When she lost, Israel didn’t want a recount and said:

“If I hadn’t had raised my voice and said, ‘This is not my Austin,’ we would not have had the results that we had tonight. We would not have woke people up the way that we did tonight, as exemplified by this group.”

While campaigning, Watson said he was "A Mayor for All of Austin."

This hurt Israel who criticized her opponent during the campaign.

Watson will only serve for two years as the election changes to align with the presidential election in 2024. For his campaign, Watson ran on housing, affordability, and transportation.

Voter turnout was low as only 11% of voters came out.

Watson raised $1.8 million, the most ever in an Austin political race. He out-raised Israel 3 to 1 in campaign donations.

This race could have gone either way but Watson came out ahead.

A month ago, the city announced it was giving $1,000 a month to families who needed it.

Do you look forward to Mayor-elect Watson and what he can bring to Austin?