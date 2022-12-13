President Biden's Solution to Migrants Entering the Country is an Old Strategy

Tom Handy

President Joe BidenPhoto byTwitter

Over 2 million migrants have crossed the United States-Mexican border. Southern states such as Texas under Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have bussed thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia. They were overwhelmed by the number of migrants entering their states.

They waited for President Joe Biden to make his move to help them. Well, his plan doesn’t exactly solve the solution as migrants are waiting for Title 42 to end on December 21.

Biden used an old playbook from the man he was Vice President for under the Obama administration.

Biden is reintroducing the Task Force on New Americans. The task force is aimed at helping immigrants and refugees integrate into the country.

This task force only reinforces what President Biden said a few months ago:

“We say it all the time, but that’s who we are. That’s the nation. We are a nation of immigrants.”

In a statement he said:

“While we will use the tools we have to allow dreamers to live and work in the only country they know as home, it is long past time for Congress to pass permanent protections for dreamers, including a pathway to citizenship.”

President Biden shared his thoughts on immigration under his administration:

Barack Obama said on July 4, 2014:

“The basic idea of welcoming immigrants to our shores is central to our way of life — it is in our DNA. We believe our diversity, our differences, when joined together by a common set of ideals, makes us stronger, makes us more creative, makes us different. From all these different strands, we make something new here in America.”

The task force will run under the Domestic Policy Council.

Under the Trump administration, this task force went away as he limited the number of migrants that entered the country.

While Biden introduces his plan, a Texas Republican came up with his own idea mentioned here.

What do you think about Biden’s task force?

