Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to Know

Russian criminal Viktor Bout, WNBA player Brittney Griner, and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan Photo by Twitter

Twitter was trending the past few days as WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner was released and exchanged for a convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Bout was serving 25 years in a U.S. prison. Griner arrived Friday morning at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

Some people are happy the Houston native and WNBA player Griner was released. In February, she was convicted in Russia for having cannabis oils in her luggage.

Russia does not allow residents to have possession of marijuana except for medical reasons.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott did not comment on the release of Griner but instead tweeted to bring home U.S. Marine, Paul Whelan, who has been held captive by Russia since 2018. Russian courts convicted Whelan in 2020 on espionage charges.

Twitter users criticized Abbott’s tweet

Governor Abbott tweet Photo by Twitter

Some former marines and users criticized the governor’s tweet. They said Whelan was not a marine.

According to Reuters, Whelan served from 2003 to 2008 in the U.S. Marine Corps but they dishonorably discharged him. He was charged with larceny and stealing $10,000.

Twitter users don’t believe Whelan deserves to be called a marine over his criminal acts.

So this brings to question, did Whelan deserve to be released?

He committed a crime as a marine and was dishonorably discharged. So some Veterans may see this differently as Griner was exchanged for a Russian criminal after nine months while Whelan has been in Russian custody for four years.

Here are more details on Brittney Griner and Russian prisoner Paul Whelan.

Do you think Whelan should have been exchanged instead of Griner for the Russian prisoner?