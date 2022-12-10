Texas Governor Abbott Announced His Plan to Stop 600,000 Gotaways

Texas Governor Greg Abbott talking to law enforcement officers Photo by Twitter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released his latest update on Operation Lone Star which began a year ago. He provided an update on illegal aliens captured, millions of fentanyl captured, and his plans to stop further illegal crossings.

This announcement comes within two weeks before Title 42 ends that will likely see an increase of migrants who can legally cross the Texas-Mexican border. Currently, with Title 42 in place that was started by President Trump, migrants are legally not allowed to entry the country based on COVID-19 restrictions.

Abbott said there have been 333,000 migrant apprehensions, more than 22,000 criminal arrests, and more than 20,000 felony charges reported. He added the Department of Public Safety seized over 354 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

In December, Governor Abbott visited a facility in Houston where they have identified a vaccine for fentanyl but the formula will not be ready for several years.

Abbott mentioned more on the vaccine here:

Before Governor Abbott was reelected, he declared a campaign against fentanyl called the One Pill Kill campaign .

Since President Joe Biden provided little support when migrants were crossing the border earlier this year, Governor Abbott started bussing them to the nation’s capital to show him what Texas was dealing with. Then he started busing migrants to other cities.

Abbott has bussed these migrants to the following cities:

more than 8,500 migrants to Washington D.C. since April

over 4,000 migrants to New York City since August 5

more than 1,300 migrants to Chicago since August 31

more than 260 migrants to Philadelphia since November 15

Governor Abbott also announced a new task force to help stop illegal border crossings. The task force will use K-9s and drones to disrupt the number of gotaways recently mentioned here . The number of gotaways is over 800,000 who illegally entered the country. But Governor Abbott mentioned 600,000 in his update.

Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Chirs Olivarez commented on the number of gotaways in a recent interview and said :

“We are sending a message that we do have extra manpower working with Border Patrol. We’ve made an impact, even in just the small area we’ve been working. We’ve been able to make apprehensions, where otherwise there would be no manpower there and these would have been gotaways.”

Olivarez added:

“We know for a fact that Mexican drug cartels control the border, who comes across, and what drugs come across. The federal government needs to designate these cartels for what they are, foreign terrorist organizations. Governor Abbott did it, and yet we’re still wondering why the federal government has not cracked down on these organizations to stop the flow of chemical precursors [of fentanyl] from China going into Mexico so they can develop this deadly poison and then smuggle it into the United States.”

Last month, Governor Abbott ordered the use of 10 military vehicles to support the Department of Public Safety to help curb the number of illegal aliens who cross the border.

Olivares said that Mexican cartels were behind the entry of fentanyl that comes into Texas and the rest of the United States. He said more needs to be done from the federal level.

“We know for a fact that Mexican drug cartels control the border, who comes across, and what drugs come across. The federal government needs to designate these cartels for what they are, foreign terrorist organizations. Governor Abbott did it, and yet we’re still wondering why the federal government has not cracked down on these organizations to stop the flow of chemical precursors [of fentanyl] from China going into Mexico so they can develop this deadly poison and then smuggle it into the United States.”

Do you think Governor Abbott is doing a good job protecting Texas residents?