Texas Governor Abbott Announced His Plan to Stop 600,000 Gotaways

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDDWe_0jeAbP1w00
Texas Governor Greg Abbott talking to law enforcement officersPhoto byTwitter

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released his latest update on Operation Lone Star which began a year ago. He provided an update on illegal aliens captured, millions of fentanyl captured, and his plans to stop further illegal crossings.

This announcement comes within two weeks before Title 42 ends that will likely see an increase of migrants who can legally cross the Texas-Mexican border. Currently, with Title 42 in place that was started by President Trump, migrants are legally not allowed to entry the country based on COVID-19 restrictions.

Abbott said there have been 333,000 migrant apprehensions, more than 22,000 criminal arrests, and more than 20,000 felony charges reported. He added the Department of Public Safety seized over 354 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

In December, Governor Abbott visited a facility in Houston where they have identified a vaccine for fentanyl but the formula will not be ready for several years.

Abbott mentioned more on the vaccine here:

Before Governor Abbott was reelected, he declared a campaign against fentanyl called the One Pill Kill campaign.

Since President Joe Biden provided little support when migrants were crossing the border earlier this year, Governor Abbott started bussing them to the nation’s capital to show him what Texas was dealing with. Then he started busing migrants to other cities.

Abbott has bussed these migrants to the following cities:

  • more than 8,500 migrants to Washington D.C. since April
  • over 4,000 migrants to New York City since August 5
  • more than 1,300 migrants to Chicago since August 31
  • more than 260 migrants to Philadelphia since November 15

Governor Abbott also announced a new task force to help stop illegal border crossings. The task force will use K-9s and drones to disrupt the number of gotaways recently mentioned here. The number of gotaways is over 800,000 who illegally entered the country. But Governor Abbott mentioned 600,000 in his update.

Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Chirs Olivarez commented on the number of gotaways in a recent interview and said:

“We are sending a message that we do have extra manpower working with Border Patrol. We’ve made an impact, even in just the small area we’ve been working. We’ve been able to make apprehensions, where otherwise there would be no manpower there and these would have been gotaways.”

Olivarez added:

“We know for a fact that Mexican drug cartels control the border, who comes across, and what drugs come across. The federal government needs to designate these cartels for what they are, foreign terrorist organizations. Governor Abbott did it, and yet we’re still wondering why the federal government has not cracked down on these organizations to stop the flow of chemical precursors [of fentanyl] from China going into Mexico so they can develop this deadly poison and then smuggle it into the United States.”

Last month, Governor Abbott ordered the use of 10 military vehicles to support the Department of Public Safety to help curb the number of illegal aliens who cross the border.

Olivares said that Mexican cartels were behind the entry of fentanyl that comes into Texas and the rest of the United States. He said more needs to be done from the federal level.

“We know for a fact that Mexican drug cartels control the border, who comes across, and what drugs come across. The federal government needs to designate these cartels for what they are, foreign terrorist organizations. Governor Abbott did it, and yet we’re still wondering why the federal government has not cracked down on these organizations to stop the flow of chemical precursors [of fentanyl] from China going into Mexico so they can develop this deadly poison and then smuggle it into the United States.”

Do you think Governor Abbott is doing a good job protecting Texas residents?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Governor Abbott news# Inside Texas politics# Texas migrants# Texas law enforcement# Texas fetanyl

Comments / 710

Published by

Sharing information about Texas, politics, and the movers and shakers you need to know.

El Paso, TX
27664 followers

More from Tom Handy

Texas State

Governor Abbott Announced He Will Build the Texas Wall

Under the past administration, President Donald Trump wanted to build a wall to divide the open border between the United States and Mexico. Texas has the majority of the land with its southern neighbor.

Read full story
87 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens

Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.

Read full story
54 comments
California State

California Has Provided Migrants $1 Billion in Services Under Governor Newsom

On Monday, December 12, California Governor Gavin Newsom visited the California-Mexican border. Monday was also the 200th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the United States and Mexico.

Read full story
78 comments
El Paso, TX

El Paso is in Debt $7.5 Million For Transporting Migrants To Other Destinations

Transporting migrants out of a city is not cheap. El Paso, Texas is seeing this firsthand as the city is spending millions busing them out to sanctuary cities and other destinations.

Read full story
19 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Wants You to be Prepared for this Extremely Cold Winter Weather

The Almanac states this will be a cold winter in Texas. The coldest periods will be mid-January to mid-February. So, we’ve only seen the early mild cold temperatures so far. Recently, Texas governor Greg Abbott is getting ready for this winter and trying to avoid a relapse of the winter freeze of 2021 when about 3.4 million homes lost power. Snow is also expected during this timeframe.

Read full story
85 comments
Austin, TX

Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close Race

On Tuesday, Austin elected a new mayor in a close run-off election. Watson was a former mayor in Austin from 1997 to 2001 and was serving in the Texas Senate. So he knows his way around the political landscape.

Read full story
El Paso, TX

El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of Emergency

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas flew into El Paso to see the border crisisPhoto byTwitter. Evening temperatures have been in the 20s this week in the sun city of El Paso, Texas. The below-freezing temperatures are cold for anyone who is used to the warm sunny weather of the city and other warm climates.

Read full story
54 comments

President Biden's Solution to Migrants Entering the Country is an Old Strategy

Over 2 million migrants have crossed the United States-Mexican border. Southern states such as Texas under Governor Greg Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have bussed thousands of migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia. They were overwhelmed by the number of migrants entering their states.

Read full story
709 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Wants to Increase Sentence on Human Smugglers to 5 Years

Governor Abbott and human smugglersPhoto byTwitter. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is tired of seeing news about human smugglers. Abbott tweeted this on Sunday evening. Governor Abbott wants to introduce a minimum sentence of five years for someone who commits this crime.

Read full story
76 comments
Texas State

Texas Republican Introduced the SAFER Bill to Limit Illegal Immigration

Migrants crossing the Rio Grande River to El Paso, TexasPhoto byJ. Omar Ornelas on Twitter. Fox News reported House Republicans were working on a bill to remove illegal immigrants quickly along the southern border. The bill comes as Title 42 is set to end next week on December 21.

Read full story
152 comments
El Paso, TX

Thousands of Migrants Illegally Crossed the Texas Border this Week

Hundreds of migrants sitting along the El Paso-Mexican borderPhoto byFox News. Thousands of migrants are waiting along the El Paso - Mexican border. Hundreds of others attempted to cross the border illegally on Sunday night from Juarez.

Read full story
40 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Governor Leaves His Mark Securing the Border as He Leaves Office

Governor Doug Ducey places shipping containers on border to protect Arizona from migrantsPhoto byTwitter. Along the eastern border boundary with Mexico, as Governor Doug Ducey prepares to leave office, he leaves a mark to help secure the state from Mexican migrants. Works crews were leaving double-stacked shipping containers along the shared border.

Read full story
97 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Said Bring a Marine Home Held By Russia - What You Really Need to Know

Russian criminal Viktor Bout, WNBA player Brittney Griner, and former U.S. Marine Paul WhelanPhoto byTwitter. Twitter was trending the past few days as WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner was released and exchanged for a convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Bout was serving 25 years in a U.S. prison. Griner arrived Friday morning at the Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio.

Read full story
1605 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top Priority

New York Mayor Adams introducing his new Chief of Staff and Deputy MayorPhoto byTwitter. On December 6, 2022, New York Mayor Eric Adams introduced two new members of his staff for the new year. Next year, Adams will be joined by Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Chief of Staff Camille Joseph Varlack.

Read full story
204 comments
Texas State

Over 818,000 Got Away Crossing the U.S. Border Under the Biden Administration

President Biden and VP Harris allow getaways on their watchPhoto byTwitter. Though 704 migrants were recently capturedas they crossed the Texas-Mexican border, many get away without getting caught. Fox News reported there were 73,000 ‘gotaways’ in November - migrants who crossed the border illegally without getting captured.

Read full story
449 comments
Eagle Pass, TX

Over 700 Migrants Were Restless and Decided to Cross the Texas Border

As migrants wait for Article 42 to end this month, some couldn’t wait any longer and decided to enter Texas early Thursday morning at Eagle Pass. Eagle Pass is about 140 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Read full story
337 comments

The Biden Administration is Planning For the End of Title 42

Since Title 42 went into effect, thousands of migrants have crossed the United States-Mexico border. Within weeks, the end of this policy will open the gates for more migrants to cross.

Read full story
803 comments
Texas State

Texas Governor Abbott Bans TikTok in 2023

Governor Abbott bans TikTokPhoto byUnsplash Photo by Solen FeyissaonUnsplash. You may have heard about the app TikTok but if you work for the Texas government, you are banned from using it according to Governor Greg Abbott.

Read full story
25 comments
Omaha, NE

Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome More

Omaha has welcomed refugees in 2017Photo byTwitter. A local group in Omaha, Nebraska has opened its arms to help migrants that crossed the Texas-Mexican border. The group has been planning for weeks in preparation to greet migrants who are seeking a better life.

Read full story
181 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy