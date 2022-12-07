Denver Welcomed Dozens of Migrants Who Arrived Overnight

Volunteers supporting migrants Photo by Twitter

Volunteers of America were serving migrants this morning. On December 6, a bus of migrants arrived unexpectedly in Denver, Colorado and no one precisely knows where they came from - Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, or somewhere else.

According to NBC 9 News, the City of Denver is setting up an emergency shelter for up to 100 migrants. A spokesperson for the city said the migrants arrived overnight.

The city wasn’t prepared but they set up cots in a rec center to serve as an emergency shelter.

Between 90 to 100 migrants arrived but the city was not sure if they all arrived by bus.

The office of the Governor of Texas said it was not them. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia as Texas was receiving thousands of migrants per day .

There is a chance the bus came from El Paso. The city mayor, Oscar Leeser, has bussed migrants to Chicago and New York City in the past and the city does not operate on the same schedule or funding as Governor Abbott.

The city is not releasing the location of the emergency shelter or allowing a site walk-through at this time.

Denver asked for support on its website if you wish to volunteer here and contact Cali Zimmerman at Cali.Zimmerman@denvergov.org .

Monetary donation can be made to the Denver Community Church, Lutheran Family Services , and Americans Friends Service Committee .

This video provides an overview of the shelter:

Who do you think bussed the migrants to Denver, Colorado?