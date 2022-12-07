Texas Governor Abbott Sent the Fifth Bus to the Home of Vice President Harris

Migrants were dropped off at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris Photo by Twitter

Washington, D.C. was greeted this morning with the arrival of migrants from Texas. Similar to the past few trips that began in September, the migrants were dropped off at the home of Vice President Kamala Harris by the Naval Observatory.

This was possibly the fifth bus sent to the home of the Vice President since September when Texas Governor Greg Abbott began busing migrants to her home. Harris previously said the border was secure so Abbott wanted to show the Vice President what Texas was dealing with.

Bussing the migrants began last spring when Abbott wasn’t getting support from President Joe Biden over the migrants crossing the border.

Over 2 million migrants have crossed the Texas-Mexican border over the past year.

The exact number of migrants who arrived in Washington was not known at the time of this writing. Gary Grumbach initially reported the news on Twitter this morning.

According to Governor Abbott, he has bussed over 8,400 migrants to the Capital and this does not include the recent bus arrival.

The number of migrants bussed has slowed recently as migrants in Mexico are waiting for D-Day. For them, this is the day Title 42 is lifted on December 21 and the migrants will legally be allowed to claim asylum in the United States.

Title 42 is a Trump policy that restricted migrants from entering the United States during the COVID era.

It is likely the number of bus trips to Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia will increase from Texas.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey was bussing migrants to Washington and he may bus a few more before he leaves office next year. Katie Hobbs is the next Arizona governor.

Hobbs told CNN that President Biden isn’t doing enough for the border states.

The Senate is working to reform immigration:

What do you think President Biden should do about migrants entering the country?