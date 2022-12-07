City of Houston Gets Sued By Local Civil Rights Group

LULAC board meeting Photo by LULAC

According to the U.S. Census, Houston is viewed as 44% Hispanic or Latino. Based on politics, one political group is complaining about how this group is represented politically.

The League of United Latin American Citizens, the nation’s oldest Latino civil rights organization, stated Latinos are not fairly represented.

This is the main problem the League and four individuals bring up in the federal lawsuit.

five of 16 council members are voted in based on all voters in Houston

11 council members are voted in based on the district they represent

The League claims this violates the Voting Rights Act.

You can see the Houston City Council representatives here.

The League of United Latin American Citizens and the individuals want to get rid of this decades-old policy.

According to The Texas Tribune, the complaint reads:

“The Latino voters of Houston have waited for fair redistricting plans. They have waited for years for the City of Houston to end its long relationship with ‘at-large’ districts that dilute the electoral strength of Hispanics. The time has come to replace this old election system that functions solely to dilute the power of Houston’s Latino voters.”

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs said:

“There is no harm to the City of Houston by allowing the plaintiff and other voters the ability to elect all council members in single-member districts, which will allow all voters the right to cast a meaningful vote in Houston municipal elections.”

Mayor Sylvester Turner’s office and the city attorney’s office have not commented on the lawsuit as of December 5, 2022.

