Not All Migrants in New Mexico are Treated Well

The U.S. Department of State stated there are about 24.9 million victims who are at the receiving end of human trafficking. You would never think migrants would be part of that statistic but they are. And, some human traffickers were charged in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Not every migrant tries to enter the United States willingly.

Recent arrests involved migrants who were held under their own will for the past few months.

On November 27, federal agents worked with the Albuquerque Police Department and arrested Rolando Joaquin-Miguel. Joaquin-Miquel was charged with kidnapping, forced labor, and sex trafficking.

Federal agents found a total of 60 migrants in one home that did not have heat. Some of the migrants were sick and coughing.

Joaquin-Miguel would beat them and threaten the women if they tried to leave.

Another female said the smuggling operation would sexually assault them. Many were given one meal a day.

Migrant children held for ransom

In another incident, the Albuquerque Journal stated migrant children were held for ransom.

On November 2, a woman in Phoenix reported her sister and nieces, ages 5 and 9, from Guatemala, were held for ransom in Albuquerque. She paid the smugglers $30,000 for their release. But the smugglers wanted more money and asked for $6,000.

An undercover agent gave the smuggler a $6,000 ransom and rescued the woman and children.

The authorities found eight others migrants in another vehicle and then they found 50 more migrants in an apartment.

Then last month, 20 migrants were found in an alleged cartel stash house in Albuquerque.

How Albuquerque helps migrants

New Mexico recognizes migrants are going to cross the southern border. Either migrants will cross the New Mexico-Mexico border or they will work with El Paso, Texas if the city is overwhelmed with migrants according to the Albuquerque website.

Most migrants stay a night or two before they move on to their next destination. The city provides temporary housing, food, and transportation.

