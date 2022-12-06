Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in Sight

Migrants crossing the El Paso border Photo by Instagram and Twitter

El Paso is one Texas city that borders Mexico where migrants and illegal aliens cross. Sometimes they cross through gaps in the fence that flows along the border.

Yesterday, I witnessed three people illegally crossing the fence off of the 375 loop as I was headed to an appointment in central El Paso. I wanted to take a picture since I was in the passenger seat but we were driving about 65 mph along the highway.

No U.S. Border Patrol was on site.

El Paso has several border crossings with Mexico where they conduct trade.

In 2018, over 811,00 trucks and 12 million cars crossed the port of entry.

On Monday, December 5, the New York Times shared an article about 13 migrants that climbed a 30-foot wall from Mexico into El Paso.

Someone on Instagram recorded and uploaded two videos of migrants crossing the border illegally.

The U.S. Border Patrol revealed that some migrants enter the country illegally despite a wall or fence that separates the two countries. Texas shares 1,254 miles with Mexico so it would be hard for every area to be covered by Border Patrol or the U.S. Department of Public Safety.

In November, Fox News reported over 73,000 illegal aliens crossed the border and managed to get away. This was the highest number ever recorded.

One Border Patrol agent said:

"No support. No backup. No leadership."

The U.S. Vice President said a few months ago, there wasn’t a problem at the southern border.

This remark is what caused Texas Governor Greg Abbott to bus migrants to the home of the Vice President .

It will be interesting to see the number of migrants who cross the border after Title 42 is lifted on December 21.

You can watch the video of the migrants crossing the border here:

What do you think Governor Abbott should do?