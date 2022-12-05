Beto O'Rourke Returned $1 Million From a Cryptocurrency Company that Declared Bankruptcy

Beto O'Rourke campaigning Photo by Twitter

The once prominent cryptocurrency exchange, FTX, reportedly made a $1 million donation to the Beto O’Rourke campaign as he was running for office in Austin. FTX recently filed for bankruptcy over how it badly managed investor funds.

The founder, Sam Bankman-fried is currently under a lot of scrutiny on how he ran the company. Some compare his operations to the Enron scandal of the late 1990s.

Since the fall of his company, reports have surfaced on the poor management of how he ran FTX.

Congress reportedly plans to speak with Sam Bankman-fried on how the company failed its investors. The cryptocurrency industry is still loosely regulated as the U.S. government gets a better handle on the cryptocurrency industry.

But recent news showed that Bankman-fried made a large donation to the Beto O’Rourke campaign on his run for Texas governor. The amount donated was $1 million.

Bankman-fried made several contributions to Democratic candidates as well as Republicans over the past year.

Since the donation wasn’t requested by Beto O’Rourke or his staff, the money was immediately returned just a few days before the November 8 election.

A spokesperson for the O’Rourke campaign, Chris Evans said :

“This contribution was unsolicited and the campaign’s upcoming [Texas Ethics Commission] report will show that it was returned back on November 4, prior to the news stories that would later come out about the donor.”

The Texas Tribune provides more details on the check donated to the O’Rourke campaign:

There has been speculation that Beto O'Rourke's wife, Amy, may make a run for political office.

What do you think Beto O'Rourke will do next politically?