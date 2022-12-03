Chicago Welcomes 20 More Migrants From Texas

Photo by Twitter

Buses from Texas carrying migrants have slowed down from their highs just a few months ago. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott is still busing migrants to sanctuary cities.

On Thursday morning, Chicago welcomed 20 more migrants. This brings the total number of migrants to 3,740.

CBS News released a statement from the city that said:

“It is committed to helping each family and individual and will provide services with respect and dignity.”

A little over a month ago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city was struggling to house the migrants.

Malik Johnson a staff member in Lightfoot’s office said :

“In order to best manage the influx, we are looking for additional shelter locations to house migrants in or around the city. Please survey your respective wards for potential shelter locations (Warehouses, vacant building, big box stores, etc).”

Mayor Lightfoot previously asked Chicago City Council members to find space in the city for migrants.

The addition of 20 migrants is not a lot but Lightfoot needs to be aware of Title 42 which gets lifted on December 21. Title 42 is a Trump-era policy that limits migrants from entering the United States based on COVID-19.

U.S. Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan gave President Biden five weeks to figure out a plan for migrants. After that, Title 42 will be lifted.

Once the policy is lifted, Governor Abbott will likely bus more migrants to Chicago and other sanctuary cities. So, Lightfoot and other city agencies will need to have shelters ready to go to welcome migrants.

