Texas County Judge Asks Biden to Visit the Southern Border

Hidalgo County is along the southern border of Texas and the judge invited President Joe Biden to visit. Judge Richard F. Cortez doesn’t want Biden to come for a drink or dinner, but the judge wants Biden to come up close and see the issue his county and other border cities are facing with migrants crossing the border.

The county is a little over three hours south of San Antonio. Hidalgo County has 11 border crossings and is a gateway for fresh produce from Mexico.

Texas County Judge said the End of Title 42 will cause an ‘unimaginable crisis’.

Judge Cortez wrote:

“In the time between my first letter and today our community has been able to manage this extremely difficult situation along our border. This undertaking, however, has not been easy.”

He added:

“During the current prohibition to entry, refugee camps have been established along the border in Northern Mexico. These camps are growing larger as individuals from around the world gather in anticipation of a renewed opportunity to enter our country.”

“Hidalgo County and other border communities are not equipped to manage population inflows of this size.”

Judge Cortez believes the end of Title 42 will create big problems for his and other counties along the border.

Biden may copy Trump's immigration policies

Axios published a report that the Biden administration may continue Trump's policies.

One idea suggests that an illegal immigrant who tries to enter without the proper paperwork will be expedited and removed from the country.

Another suggestion is the Biden administration may restrict Nicaraguans from entering the country which is a similar policy used for Venezuelans that Biden passed in mid-October . Venezuelans are restricted from crossing the border and can only fly into the United States with the proper paperwork.

Details are still working for the Biden administration.

Do you think President Biden should take a tour of the southern border region?