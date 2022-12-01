New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These Residents

New York Governor Kathy Hochul supports migrants Photo by Twitter

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced three new grants to assist migrants mainly in New York City. Many of the migrants arrived in part due to Texas Governor Greg Abbott who bused them as they crossed the Texas-Mexican border.

The grants of $3 million provide free legal services to assist the migrants as they apply for asylum. The $3 million will be spread out over the next three years.

This is a small amount of what New York Mayor Eric Adams mentioned that the city needs to help the migrants. Adams said the city was short almost $2 billion in a press conference.

Governor Hochul said on her website:

"New York State has always been a beacon of hope, welcoming newly arrived immigrants with the promise of opportunity. By providing them with the legal tools and resources they need to thrive, New York State will continue to uplift those who are trying to build better lives for themselves and their families."

New York Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez said:

"The safety and well-being of migrants coming to our state is a priority as individuals and families find themselves in unfamiliar territory trying to acclimate to an entirely new world. This additional funding for legal services will assist our partners in helping the incoming migrant population understand and navigate the various government programs aimed at helping them. New York has always been a welcoming place for people from all over the world. It's what makes our state such a vibrant and cultural place to be."

Assemblymember Catalina Cruz said:

"There's never been a greater need for immigrant legal services in New York. As new Americans arrive in our great State from all over the world, New York continues to be a beacon of hope and humanity. I am thrilled at the Governor's commitment of an additional 3 million dollars to help address the already existing backlog of cases and assist immigrants secure legal services so that they can continue to call New York home."

Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, Executive Director of Catholic Charities added:

"The huge surge of asylum seekers to New York over the past six months has created an unprecedented challenge. And, once again, New York has demonstrated leadership in welcoming newcomers seeking safety and opportunity in the United States. Government, community-based organizations, religious organizations, and individual New Yorkers have stepped forward to support our new neighbors. This initiative by NYS to ensure legal services for those fleeing violence, persecution and other dangers in their own countries is most important, critically needed. It should be heartily applauded. To lend a helping hand not only is in the best interest of newly arrived individuals and families, it is in New York's best interest in fostering a vibrant state and a strong economy."

You can read the rest of the detail here .

60 Minutes provides a good overview of the migrants in New York City:

The Independent Budget Office estimates there are 17,000 migrants in the city.

Do you think the $3 million will help migrants and their legal issues?