New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For Migrants

After about 3 months when New York started receiving migrants from Texas and spending a lot of money, the mayor spends more money on another housing project. This time Mayor Eric Adams plans to house migrants at Stewart Hotel according to Spectrum News. The hotel is located on Seventh Avenue and is an emergency shelter. There are 56 hotels that are emergency shelters in New York City.

This is only days after Mayor Adams said the city was close to a $2 billion deficit and told city agencies to not fill vacancies.

And, this is also after the mayor shut down tent city at Randall’s Island about two weeks ago. The site was barely open for a month. Tent city cost taxpayers about $325,000 where televisions, video game consoles, and other items were purchased.

It was also reported that cruise ships were another possibility to house migrants .

Now, Mayor Adams is working on his next project which cost New York taxpayers more money.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Adams said :

“As the number of asylum seekers arriving in New York City continues to grow, our top priority remains meeting people’s immediate needs with care and compassion. This fourth Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will provide asylum seekers with a place to stay, access support, and get to their final destination.”

The number of migrants coming from Texas has decreased after President Joe Biden prevented Venezuelan migrants from crossing the Texas-Mexican border. Texas has seen over 2 million migrants cross the border over the past year.

But once Title 42 ends on December 21, the surge of migrants crossing the border will begin. Right now some illegal immigrants are crossing the Texas border as they are assisted by traffickers.

Mayor Adams said the city is providing support for 19,500 asylum seekers according to Spectrum News.

