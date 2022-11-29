New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar Gap

Tom Handy

Mayor Adams handling migrants in New York CityPhoto byTwitter

New York City mayor is tightening up the city’s expenses. Mayor Eric Adams told city agencies to leave open jobs vacant.

In the next fiscal year, the city is close to $2.9 billion short in the next fiscal year due to migrant expenses this year and deals made with unions.

Adams wrote:

“Until the federal and state governments step in, we are shouldering the entire cost of providing mandated assistance to asylum seekers.”
“Furthermore, the local and national economies are weakening, financial market performance is down, and we face rising health-care costs, high energy prices, and elevated inflation.”

Vice president for research at the Citizens Budget Commission Ana Champeny said:

“It is a prudent move. We have called for them to remove the unnecessary vacancies. The fiscal cliff is real. It’s looming.”

Adams said at a Tuesday morning press conference:

“We are in financial trouble.”
“When I ran for office I used the terms “PEGS” [Program to Eliminate the Gap] … I stated that we have to deliver a better product by using taxpayers’ dollars better.”
“I am keeping my campaign promise. I believe that inside our agencies, we have to find efficiencies. We got to do everything we can to find these efficiencies.”

New York's spending increased by 3% to $104 billion in the fiscal year 2023, which started this summer. The summer was also the same time when Texas bussed migrants to the city. According to budget projections, the city’s $3 billion deficit could swell to $6 billion in the fiscal year 2026.

New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said:

“Without the hardworking individuals who keep this city running, critical and essential services for our children and most vulnerable residents could be impacted.”

Migrants wait in limbo

Despite the money that New York is spending on migrants, many are waiting hours in freezing cold temperatures for support.

Migrants are waiting in line to get support from New York City’s ICE headquarters.

A security guard said on Monday:

“If you want ICE, you have to come very early in the morning — like 3 in the morning. After 500 people, they are finished.”

Once the office reaches 500 people a day, migrants are told to come back tomorrow to repeat the process.

Some migrants started forming their own tents outside the area so they can get in line to be seen.

Then some procedures changed as security will only allow those who have appointments to be seen.

The processing isn’t easy for migrants as they continue their journey in America.

Once Title 42 is lifted on December 21, New York could see more migrants bussed from Texas adding to its growing financial problem.

Do you think Mayor Adams will reopen tent city if more migrants are bussed to New York?

More from Tom Handy

Chicago, IL

Chicago Welcomes 20 More Migrants From Texas

Buses from Texas carrying migrants have slowed down from their highs just a few months ago. But Texas Governor Greg Abbott is still busing migrants to sanctuary cities. On Thursday morning, Chicago welcomed 20 more migrants. This brings the total number of migrants to 3,740.

Read full story
26 comments
Hidalgo County, TX

Texas County Judge Asks Biden to Visit the Southern Border

Hidalgo County Judge Cortez asks President Biden to visit the Texas borderPhoto byTwitter. Hidalgo County is along the southern border of Texas and the judge invited President Joe Biden to visit. Judge Richard F. Cortez doesn’t want Biden to come for a drink or dinner, but the judge wants Biden to come up close and see the issue his county and other border cities are facing with migrants crossing the border.

Read full story
157 comments
Houston, TX

Texas Governor Abbott Witnessed a Fentanyl Game Changer in Houston

Governor Abbott at the University of Houston on the fentanyl vaccinePhoto byTwitter. A Houston University declared it may have created a “Game changer” for the drug industry. They may have created a fentanyl vaccine that Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Governor Abbott visited the University of Houston to meet with university leaders and gave the governor ideas for the next legislative session.

Read full story
13 comments
El Paso, TX

This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding Migrants

Mayor Oscar Leeser refused to declare a State of Emergency when migrants were coming across the border a few months ago. Now he may have a change of mind as Title 42 is ending in a few weeks from now.

Read full story
35 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Gives the National Guard Praise For Stopping 26,000 Smugglers

Governor Abbott thanks the Texas National GuardPhoto byTwitter. On Monday, November 29, Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave a shout-out to the Texas National Guard for their selfless service. They have stopped thousands of migrants from illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border.

Read full story
79 comments
New York City, NY

New York Governor Hochul Provides a $3 Million Grant for These Residents

New York Governor Kathy Hochul supports migrantsPhoto byTwitter. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced three new grants to assist migrants mainly in New York City. Many of the migrants arrived in part due to Texas Governor Greg Abbott who bused them as they crossed the Texas-Mexican border.

Read full story
335 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Welcomes the Fifth Bus of Migrants From Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott buses another group of migrants to PhiladelphiaPhoto byTwitter. On Wednesday morning, November 30, a busload of migrants arrived from Texas at 30th Street Station. Philadelphia officials were there to greet them on a rainy morning.

Read full story
58 comments
Texas State

Former Head of Border Patrol Says Governor Abbott Needs to Remove Texas Migrants

Mark Morgan and Texas Governor AbbottPhoto byTwitter. A long-serving public official comes out and told NewsMax, that Texas Governor Greg Abbott needs to remove migrants and send them back to Mexico. Mark Morgan made these remarks on November 28, 2022, while speaking at the Wake Up America interview.

Read full story
864 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Here’s What Philadelphia Mayor Kenney Can Learn From Other Democratic Mayors On the Migrant Crisis (Opinion)

Mayor Jim Kenney and Texas migrantsPhoto byTwitter. Texas has been flooded with migrants crossing its border with Mexico as migrants were seeking asylum. Republican Governor Greg Abbott asked for support from Democratic President Joe Biden but his call was unanswered. So, Abbott took action.

Read full story
15 comments
New York City, NY

New York Mayor Adams Opens Another New Shelter For Migrants

Mayor Adams opens a new housing shelter for migrantsPhoto byTwitter. After about 3 months when New York started receiving migrants from Texas and spending a lot of money, the mayor spends more money on another housing project. This time Mayor Eric Adams plans to house migrants at Stewart Hotel according to Spectrum News. The hotel is located on Seventh Avenue and is an emergency shelter. There are 56 hotels that are emergency shelters in New York City.

Read full story
90 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Announced $1.4 Billion in Benefits for 3.5 Million Texans

The pandemic is not over completely as Texas is providing resources to people who need them. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. I thank HHSC (Health and Human Services) and TEA (Texas Education Agency) for working with the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”

Read full story
355 comments
Arizona State

Arizona Senators Fight Back Against the End of Title 42

Since President Joe Biden took office, it is estimated 1.5 million migrants were released back into the United States than released. Migrants that are released today won’t step foot into court until five years from now in 2028.

Read full story
55 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott is Relying on Bitcoin to Power Texas

Governor Abbott support Bitcoin in TexasPhoto byTwitter. Just about every Texan remembers the winter storm of 2021 where many homes lost power. Then the worst was when 246 Texans died since they were without heat for days.

Read full story
47 comments
El Paso, TX

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.

Read full story
219 comments
Philadelphia, PA

Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to Philadelphia

Governor Abbott buses the third set of migrants to PhiladelphiaPhoto byTwitter. On Friday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent the third set of buses to the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia. This is the fourth city that Abbott has sent buses of migrants who have crossed the Texas-Mexican border. It is estimated that over 2 million people have crossed the border this year.

Read full story
190 comments
Texas State

Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in Texas

Herschel Walker's home in TexasPhoto byTwitter. Republican Herschel Walker is in a run-off for Senate in Georgia with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The election in Georgia is on December 6.

Read full story
728 comments
New York City, NY

New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent Funding

Mayor Adams welcomes migrants to New York CityPhoto byImages from Twitter. Daniel Barber represents the New York City Housing Authority and its 339,000 tenants. New York plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on migrants and he is disgusted by this.

Read full story
340 comments
El Paso, TX

President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military Base

Fort Bliss housing AfghansPhoto byImages from Twitter. Last week a Federal Judge struck down Title 42 which was established under the Trump administration during COVID. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 allowed law enforcement to remove border crossers and illegal aliens who crossed the Texas-Mexican border.

Read full story
1252 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor Abbott

Mayor Lightfoot welcomes migrants to ChicagoPhoto byImages from Twitter. On Wednesday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott bussed more migrants to Chicago. The city welcomed 32 migrants - the total number of migrants is now 3,716 who have arrived to the windy city since September.

Read full story
523 comments

