Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar Gap

Mayor Adams handling migrants in New York City Photo by Twitter

New York City mayor is tightening up the city’s expenses. Mayor Eric Adams told city agencies to leave open jobs vacant.

In the next fiscal year, the city is close to $2.9 billion short in the next fiscal year due to migrant expenses this year and deals made with unions.

Adams wrote:

“Until the federal and state governments step in, we are shouldering the entire cost of providing mandated assistance to asylum seekers.”

“Furthermore, the local and national economies are weakening, financial market performance is down, and we face rising health-care costs, high energy prices, and elevated inflation.”

Vice president for research at the Citizens Budget Commission Ana Champeny said:

“It is a prudent move. We have called for them to remove the unnecessary vacancies. The fiscal cliff is real. It’s looming.”

Adams said at a Tuesday morning press conference:

“We are in financial trouble.”

“When I ran for office I used the terms “PEGS” [Program to Eliminate the Gap] … I stated that we have to deliver a better product by using taxpayers’ dollars better.”

“I am keeping my campaign promise. I believe that inside our agencies, we have to find efficiencies. We got to do everything we can to find these efficiencies.”

New York's spending increased by 3% to $104 billion in the fiscal year 2023, which started this summer. The summer was also the same time when Texas bussed migrants to the city. According to budget projections, the city’s $3 billion deficit could swell to $6 billion in the fiscal year 2026.

New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said:

“Without the hardworking individuals who keep this city running, critical and essential services for our children and most vulnerable residents could be impacted.”

Migrants wait in limbo

Despite the money that New York is spending on migrants, many are waiting hours in freezing cold temperatures for support.

Migrants are waiting in line to get support from New York City’s ICE headquarters.

A security guard said on Monday:

“If you want ICE, you have to come very early in the morning — like 3 in the morning. After 500 people, they are finished.”

Once the office reaches 500 people a day, migrants are told to come back tomorrow to repeat the process.

Some migrants started forming their own tents outside the area so they can get in line to be seen.

Then some procedures changed as security will only allow those who have appointments to be seen.

The processing isn’t easy for migrants as they continue their journey in America.

Once Title 42 is lifted on December 21 , New York could see more migrants bussed from Texas adding to its growing financial problem.