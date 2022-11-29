Governor Abbott Announced $1.4 Billion in Benefits for 3.5 Million Texans

Governor Abbott Photo by Twitter

The pandemic is not over completely as Texas is providing resources to people who need them.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced:

“The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals. I thank HHSC (Health and Human Services) and TEA (Texas Education Agency) for working with the USDA (US Department of Agriculture) to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”

From June 1 to August 30, 3.5 million Texans will benefit from this one-time payment to cover summer meal expenses.

Wayne Salter, Health and Human Services Deputy executive commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services said:

“We’re proud to be supporting families in Texas so they can provide food to their children. Being well-nourished allows children to focus on learning rather than where their next meal will come from.”

This is the fifth round of pandemic food benefits. Approximately 3.5 million eligible children will receive more than $1.4 billion in benefits. To date, HHSC has distributed approximately $6.32 billion in P-EBT food benefits to Texas families.

P-EBT is a joint effort with the HHSC, the Texas Department of Agriculture, and the Texas Education Agency. In this round, P-EBT provides a one-time benefit of $391 for each eligible child. It is similar to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits to pay for groceries.

Eligible families must have a student certified for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) at their Texas school during the 2021-2022 school year. Or it also applies to students during the summer period (June to August 2022), and they must be enrolled at an NSLP campus during the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

Here is some more information on the P-EBT benefits:

Do you think this is a good benefit for families who need it?