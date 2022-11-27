Philadelphia, PA

Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to Philadelphia

Tom Handy

Governor Abbott buses the third set of migrants to Philadelphia

On Friday morning, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent the third set of buses to the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia. This is the fourth city that Abbott has sent buses of migrants who have crossed the Texas-Mexican border. It is estimated that over 2 million people have crossed the border this year.

Two buses arrived with 71 people at 30th Street Station. They were taken to the North Philadelphia welcome center on E. Luzerne Street.

Governor Abbott made no mention of the bus departing Texas for Philadelphia which has angered city representatives. But this is normal for Abbott who has angered mayors of other cities where he bussed migrants - Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago.

Earlier in the week, he tweeted:

"Texas is doing whatever it takes to provide relief to our overwhelmed border communities."

Executive director of the Juntos community organization Erika Nunez said to NBC:

“I think part of it is he is expecting cities to fail, and I think there’s like the myth of scarcity.”
“That we don’t have enough resources to go around to welcome immigrant communities — and that’s actually just not true.”

She added:

"The busing tactic Gov. Abbott is using, I think it's intentionally meant to be divisive. He is expecting cities to fail, and I think there's like the myth of scarcity that we don't have enough resources to go around ... and that's actually just not true."

Blanca Pacheco, co-director with Peter Pedemonti of the New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia, said on Friday morning:

"I think at some point we will talk to the state government to see how can they support us, if the numbers become bigger and [more] people are staying here.”

Pacheco said groups were confident they could help immigrants coming from Texas.

On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy wants Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign after a visit to the Texas border with Mexico.

Governor Abbott began busing migrants to Washington, D.C. to show President Biden the situation he was dealing with as migrants were crossing the border. Then in August, he bussed migrants to New York City and then to Chicago the following month.

Now, Philadelphia is one of the destinations.

The local nonprofits will be busy assisting migrants as they will need shelter, food, medical support, education for their children, and then eventually jobs.

Two cities, Washington, D.C. and New York City declared a Public Emergency since their services were overwhelmed. Chicago never declared an emergency but Illinois Governor Pritzker declared a disaster proclamation.

Do you think Philadelphia can support the influx of migrants?

