Herschel Walker is in a Run-off For Georgia Senate But He Lives in Texas

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YiiY2_0jOIiqTu00
Herschel Walker's home in TexasPhoto byTwitter

Republican Herschel Walker is in a run-off for Senate in Georgia with Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. The election in Georgia is on December 6.

But a new problem has surfaced for the former NFL football running back that could hurt his chances to win this race.

Herschel Walker owns a home outside of Dallas Texas in Westlake which is about 30 minutes away.

Even with the support of former President Donald Trump, Walker’s residence spells a big problem for the candidate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZdkxV_0jOIiqTu00
Herschel Walker talking to President Donald TrumpPhoto byImage from Twitter

According to Tarrant County, Walker bought the house in Westlake in 2011. Since then Walker has claimed the homestead exemption since 2012. This allows him to pay a lower tax bill to the Westlake and Keller Independent School District.

Walker gets a $1,500 homestead exemption on his home.

But if you read the fine print, Texas law has an exemption for the homestead exemption act.

According to the Texas comptroller’s office, homeowners can claim the exemption as long as they

“do not establish a principal residence elsewhere … intend to return to the home … [and] are away less than two years.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3Lac_0jOIiqTu00
Approximate distance from Herschel Walker's home to his election in GeorgiaPhoto byImage from Twitter

Texas politicians who had issues with the homestead exemption

This isn’t the first time politicians have brought attention to their homestead exemption.

  • U.S. Representative Vicente Gonzalez, a McAllen Democrat, and his wife double-dipped on property tax breaks for at least eight years as they claimed homestead exemptions on two homes. They saved at least $2,300 on property taxes on the second home.
  • Former Republican Governor Rick Perry claimed an exemption on a home in 2009 where his daughter lived while she attended Texas A&M University. He promised to pay back $183 in property taxes.
  • Current Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick had to repay $595 in property taxes after he claimed exemptions on two homes he owned in Houston. This was while he worked as a talk show host in 2005.

As Walker runs for election in this close race where he and Warnock didn’t gain 50% of the vote, the homestead exemption may hurt his chances.

The state of Georgia claims that a candidate who declares a homestead residency, then that home is considered their permanent home.

Walker is in a close race against his opponent.

Do you think Texas resident Herschel Walker should still be allowed to run for office in Georgia?

