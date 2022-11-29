New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent Funding

Mayor Adams welcomes migrants to New York City Photo by Images from Twitter

Daniel Barber represents the New York City Housing Authority and its 339,000 tenants. New York plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on migrants and he is disgusted by this.

Barber said:

“The city is going to put forth a ton of money for these people who aren’t even citizens, but they forgot about the people who live in public housing right here.”

The independent Budget Office said the city will spend at least $596 million a year to provide shelter, education, health care, and legal aid to 17,000 migrants.

This year, most of the migrants arrived on buses from Texas and Arizona.

Barber added:

“They are going to train a bunch of people coming into the country, but those already here who apply through hoops to get in, can’t get in.”

He resents the city for showing support and paying money for migrants as people in the city need the support just as much. The city is prioritizing finding jobs for asylum seekers and after-school programs.

Barber said there is violence among young people since there are no after-school programs for them.

Barber has been in contact with key officials in the city as he regularly corresponds with the city executive at the New York City Housing Authority.

60 Minutes gave a 5 minute overview of New York helping migrants:

Last year, the New York City Housing Authority paid $773,700 to support various tenant-based initiatives. The housing authority is the largest public housing authority in North America according to the City Council’s Finance Division Report.

Recently, Mayor Eric Adams oversaw establishing a tent city for migrants which came with TVs, games, and other forms of entertainment until it was shut down.

