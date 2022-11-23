Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in December

El Paso migrants Photo by images from Twitter

Earlier this spring, The Washington Post said Texas could see up to 18,000 migrants crossing the border without Title 42. These figures could become true in December when Title 42 is lifted after a federal judge granted it five weeks before the policy is lifted.

The U.S. Border Patrol uses Title 42 to expel about 40% of migrants that they encounter along the southern border.

Title 42 was primarily used during the Trump administration to prevent migrants from entering the United States for fear of spreading COVID-19.

Venezuelan asylum seeker Samuel Guerra said that once Title 42 is lifted in December, he plans to be part of the avalanche entering Texas:

“In December, it’s going to be an avalanche of people; a sea of people.”

Guerra is managing the freezing temperatures as he sleeps outside or in a tent along the El Paso, Texas, and Mexican border. A Mexican shelter has offered migrants to sleep inside along the border to avoid freezing to death.

Guerra said:

“They’re afraid one of us is going to freeze to death. I didn’t want to go because I can’t risk leaving here and maybe losing my opportunity to enter the US.”

Sanctuary cities could see an influx of migrants

Sanctuary cities such as Chicago, New York, and Washington, D.C. are better preparing their own infrastructure for the future arrival of migrants from Texas. The arrival of migrants caused New York City and Washington, D.C. to declare a State of Emergency.

But now, Philadelphia is receiving busloads of migrants over the past two weeks. This caused Mayor Jim Kenney to get angry over the lack of communication on arrivals from Texas to his city.

The Biden administration was granted five weeks to help prepare for the arrival of migrants. At this point, no information has been provided on what if any plan will be used.

What plan would you use to limit the number of migrants entering the country after Title 42 is lifted?