El Paso is Preparing For the End of Title 42 With Migrants

In December, Title 42 will be lifted and this could cause a spike in the number of migrants crossing the Texas-Mexican border. El Paso city council had a discussion about this on Monday.

El Paso Deputy City Manager D’Agostino provided an update to city council.

He said there are some migrants on the city streets but there are not as many as they saw in September and October. He believes, after Title 42 is lifted, the city could see the numbers increase again.

D'Agostino.said:

“Customs and Border Patrol asked us a few weeks back, our federal partners asked us if we could possibly stand up a processing center again. What we told them is we couldn’t do that, we need the reimbursement or we need advanced funding for an operation that size again cause it is a tax on the community."

"We said we could look at doing that type of an operation if they could give us some upfront money. They asked how much would it take to do a 30-day operation. We asked for $3 million. Late last week, they did acknowledge they don’t have enough funding. They were able to get us $600,000, but with that $600,000, it’s not enough to stand up a processing center operation again.”

After Title 42 is lifted, D'Agostino says the city is prepared to open the migrant processing center and restart the busing program. El Paso has bussed migrants to Chicago and New York City.

Then El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez stressed the need to staff to assist shelters.

"If that fails, then the entire system fails.”

When President Biden passed an Executive Order in October , this prevented Venezuelan migrants from crossing the border.

El Paso already has migrants hanging out at its airport .

Then some migrants were entering the city under manholes in El Segundo Barrio.

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser previously said the city did not need to declare a state of emergency like other cities, New York City and Washington, D.C.

Here is a recent update on Title 42:

