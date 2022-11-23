Here’s How Governor Abbott May Use 10 Military Vehicles On the Texas Border

Texas National Guard Photo by Screenshot from Twitter

Fighting the crisis on the Texas-Mexican border isn’t cheap. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has spent roughly $4 billion against the invasion along the southern border. Abbott used the term invasion again after winning his third re-election for governor this month.

Shortly after winning, Governor Abbott announced the addition of more arsenal to protect the border. In fact, the same equipment is used in the Russian-Ukraine war.

The M1113 Armored Personnel Carrier or APC is mainly used to transport personnel across the battlefield. Abbott has called for 10 APCs to support the Texas National Guard on the war along the border where over 2 million migrants have crossed this past year.

Not every migrant is claiming asylum as some have been captured carrying fentanyl, a drug that Governor Abbott called used by Mexican cartels to make money while killing Americans.

In September, Governor Abbott said :

“Fentanyl is a clandestine killer, and Texans are falling victim to the Mexican cartels that are producing it. Cartels are terrorists, and it’s time we treated them that way. In fact, more Americans died from fentanyl poisoning in the past year than all terrorist attacks across the globe in the past 100 years. In order to save our country, particularly our next generation, we must do more to get fentanyl off our streets.”

In a statement, the Texas Military Department said:

“These actions are part of a larger strategy to use every available tool to fight back against the record-breaking level of illegal immigration.”

”The Texas National Guard is taking unprecedented measures to safeguard our border and to repel and turn-back immigrants trying to cross the border illegally.”

Governor Abbott released in a statement on Tuesday:

"I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion."

"I'm using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe."

In a joint report, The Military Times and Texas Tribune said:

“The order issued Thursday by Texas Military Department officials to the headquarters overseeing Operation Lone Star reveals that the National Guard will soon deploy 10 M113 armored personnel carrier vehicles to the border.”

Though these APCs can carry personnel, they can also be outfitted with weapons. Heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, and anti-tank missiles can be placed on military vehicles that look like tanks.

Governor Abbott could use the APCs to carry personnel as well as an armored fighting vehicle if outfitted with weapons.

Most migrants cross along Del Rio and Eagle Pass which are south of San Antonio. Many of the migrants come from Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

If detained, Governor Abbott has bussed asylum seekers to sanctuary cities

Over the past year as part of Operation Lone Star, Governor Abbott began bussing migrants to Washington D.C. in April to show President Joe Biden the issue he was facing as a governor.

Then Abbott began bussing migrants to New York City in August and then the following month, he bussed migrants to Chicago.

And last week, Governor Abbott sent the first bus to the City of Brotherly Love, Philadelphia.

These are the number of migrants Governor Abbott has bussed this year:

Washington, D.C. received about 8,400 migrants

New York City received over 3,800

Chicago has received 3,700 migrants

Philadelphia has received less than 100 migrants

This video gives an overview of the use of APCs:

As Governor Abbott enters his third term in office, he is going to the reserves to help curb the arrival of migrants.

Do you think the use of APCs will help slowdown migrants crossing the border?