Massachusetts’ Governor Charlie Baker Requests $139 Million For Migrants

Governor Charlie Baker handling the migrant crisis in his state Photo by Screenshot from Twitter

In September, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis chartered a flight for migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. This was not a large number, but the state has bigger issues.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is requesting funds to help the migrant crisis the state is facing.

In a statement released last Friday, Governor Baker requested $139 million in funds for emergency housing.

He said:

"Massachusetts’ emergency shelter system provides support for thousands of families each year, but a recent uptick in new migrant arrivals, coupled with a strained housing market have led to a need for greater capacity across the system."

Baker wrote:

"Massachusetts is proud to welcome individuals and families seeking asylum and refuge and is dedicated to helping families live with dignity, but additional federal support is required.”

Baker's administration says the problem is "unfortunately driven by the federal government’s inability to address our country’s immigration challenges."

Here’s what $73 million will do

The Massachusetts Office of Refugees and Immigrants (ORI) mission is to:

ORI’s mission is to promote the full participation of refugees and immigrants as self-sufficient individuals and families in the economic, social, and civic life of Massachusetts. Eligible groups include: Afghan and Iraqi Special Immigrant Visa Holders, Amerasians, Asylees, Cuban/Haitian Entrants, Human Trafficking Victims, Legal Permanent Residents, and Refugees.

If Governor Baker gets his way, here is how the money will be allocated:

$73 million would fund more than 1,300 new temporary shelter units

$20 million would go toward setting up a temporary central intake center

$37 million would help put children in local schools through the end of fiscal year 2024

In addition, the bill will re-file a $9.2 million request for the Registry of Motor Vehicles to the Work and Family Mobility Act. Baker's office says this will enable the Registry to hire more people. This will help address the higher demand for services.

This month, Baker requested assistance from the Biden administration to resettle asylum-seekers who arrived in Massachusetts from countries such as Afghanistan and Haiti.

All the focus is on Texas and Governor Greg Abbott busing migrants. But the immigration problem is growing city by city and state by state.

Do you think Massachusetts has an immigration problem?