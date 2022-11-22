Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)

Chicago migrants Photo by Screenshot from Twitter

The Chicago Sun Times published an editorial on the issues facing immigrants in the United States. You see, the problem isn’t just Chicago after Texas Governor Greg Abbott bused nearly 3,700 migrants to the city.

And, it’s not the same where Washington, D.C. received about 8,400 migrants, New York City received over 3,800, or Philadelphia received less than 100 migrants this year. All of these were migrants sent by Governor Abbott as these migrants crossed the Texas-Mexican border.

It's bigger than Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The problem is in the millions.

The Syracuse University TRAC program reported there were over 2 million unresolved cases. Of those, about 750,000 were asylum seekers, people who fled their country over political and/or economic hardship. In the United States, there are about 600 immigration judges handling these cases.

This is the majority of migrants that Chicago received who were bused from Texas where they see up to thousands of people a day crossing the Texas-Mexican border.

Jeremy McKinney, president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association said:

“Whether we have 600, 700, or 800 immigration judges working on these cases, this backlog is something that is a vast departure from any historical precedent. The [lack] of judges is part of the problem, but it is not the solution.”

McKinney added:

“The current administration is seeking to enforce immigration laws against people who have been here for more than a decade, have U.S. citizen children, and don’t have a criminal record. And that’s a waste of time.”

“If you include people who can pursue relief before other agencies, such as obtaining a visa abroad or public benefits before USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services), that accounts for roughly 700,000 of the existing backlog that could be addressed by other agencies.”

The problem is more than just Chicago.

The problem is a United States problem.

How do you think the United States can solve this problem?