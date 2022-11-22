Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor Abbott

Second bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia Photo by Screenshot from Twitter

On Monday, November 21, buses arrived from texas to Philadelphia dropping off more migrants. The bus arrived at 30th Street Station carrying 46 Spanish-speaking migrants. They were greeted by about 20 immigrant leaders, volunteers, and city officials to welcome them in the freezing temperatures.

As soon as they arrived, they were handed blankets and a toddler was given a jacket.

Most of the arrivals were men who came from Nicaragua, Cuba, Ecuador, Peru, and the Dominican Republic.

One of the passengers Kevin Arvoledo said:

“All these organizations have really made us feel welcome.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted after the bus arrived at 9:45 am:

“Texas has bused over 13,500 migrants to sanctuary cities.”

He added Texas bussed:

Almost 8,400 to D.C.

Over 3,800 to NYC

Over 1,200 to Chicago

Almost 100 to Philadelphia

Governor Abbot's tweet after the bus arrived in Philadelphia Photo by Screenshot from Twitter

This bus left the border town of Del Rio which is south of San Antonio.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney welcomed the migrants with open arms but was displeased with Governor Abbott for the lack of notification on the arrival time of the bus. He also hinted at President Joe Biden for a plan for migrants and immigration.

"If governors who want to grandstand on this issue would just coordinate."

"And federal government is still at fault here, too. Come up with something that we can all agree with to allow people to work."

The mayor's office called the Texas busing operation "cruel and dehumanizing."

HIAS executive director Cathryn Miller-Wilson said:

"These are people that are legally permitted to be here. They have been paroled into the country for the purpose of being able to seek asylum.”

This was the second busload of migrants to arrive in Philadelphia. The first bus arrived last Tuesday .

Philadelphia is the fourth city that Governor Abbott has bused migrants to this year. The other cities include Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago.

The city is expecting more buses to arrive in the future.

Co-director of the New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia Blanco Pacheco said:

“We’re ready.”

