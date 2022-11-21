Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New Mexico

Migrants in New Mexico Photo by Images from Twitter

With all the news about migrants crossing into Texas and Arizona, some migrants are crossing the state that borders Texas and Arizona - New Mexico.

New Mexico shares a small portion of the border with Mexico that comes out to 150 miles. Most migrants cross the Texas-Mexican border.

In August, Border Patrol stopped migrants about 29,000 times.

This past year, the United States Customs and Border Patrol 227,547 encounters along the border United States-Mexican border.

In 2019, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham bussed several dozen migrants to Denver, Colorado.

New Mexico candidate for governor Mark Ronchetti lost the race but previously said about the issue:

“Governors in Texas, Arizona, and Florida are doing everything they can to bring attention to the border crisis created by Joe Biden and made worse by politicians like Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.”

Migrant stash houses were increasing across the state.

A recent stash house in Albuquerque was found where men were crammed in one room and women in another. A Guatemalan woman said there was no room for people to lie down.

According to Albuquerque Journal, the woman said the smugglers took her cell phone and money when she arrived. She added that her children were scared when a smuggler was waving his gun around as he talked to them.

Federal court records state:

“(The victim) advised that she could hear (her daughters’) stomach rumbling from the lack of food.”

And it’s happening right here in Albuquerque. U.S. Border Patrol has reported discovering more than 175 stash houses in the past fiscal year in New Mexico and West Texas, at which 1,975 migrants were found.

Last week, Texas Governor Abbott recently wrote a letter to President Biden about the border crisis.

