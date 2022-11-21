72,000 Migrants Cross into Texas in October as the Numbers Continue to Grow

Governor Abbott handles the migrants crossing the Texas-Mexican border Photo by Screenshot from Twitter

Since October, more than 72,000 migrants have crossed the Texas-Mexican border. Most of the crossings were along Del Rio which is south of San Antonio.

A Customs and Border Protection said over 72,000 crossed the border and turned themselves into Border Patrol. According to a Fox article, 1,400 illegal immigrants crossed the border in the past 24 hours.

The number of migrants crossing the border is not slowing down. Last year, it was reported there were 1.7 million migrant encounters. Then this year, the number increased to 2.3 million in 2022.

A year ago in October, Border Patrol said there were 160,000 encounters. And in October this year, the number increased to 230,000.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas mentioned this was not limited to just the United States border.

Mayorkas said:

"The entire hemisphere is suffering a migration crisis. We are seeing an unprecedented movement of people from country to country. It is not restricted to the southern border."

Department of Homeland Security said in a statement:

"People should not listen to the lies by smugglers who will take advantage of vulnerable migrants, putting lives at risk. The border is closed, and we will continue to fully enforce our immigration laws at the border."

This video shows one of the busiest days at the crossing:

Last week, Governor Greg Abbott took matters into his own hands and declared an invasion along the Texas border using the U.S. and Texas Constitution. He then called up more support using military equipment for the Texas Department of Public Safety .

Since President Biden came into office, the number of migrants has increased. This caused Governor Abbott, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey , and even Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to bus or fly migrants to northern sanctuary cities.

Governor Abbott is likely to continue busing migrants to cities such as Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

