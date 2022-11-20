Governor Abbott Told President Biden He Needs to Protect the United States

Governor Abbott authorizes an M1113 APC Screenshot from Twitter

Since President Joe Biden took office, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a series of executive orders to curtail immigration. Texas was seeing thousands of people crossing the Texas-Mexican border.

Governor Abbott has authorized the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard to help secure the border. He has repeatedly asked for support from President Biden. Even the president’s Vice President, Kamala Harris said at a press conference there was no issue at the border.

On Tuesday, Governor Abbott invoked the invasion clause taking part of the U.S. Constitution and Texas Constitution stating migrants were entering the United States illegally.

Governor Abbott wrote in a letter this past week on Wednesday to President Biden:

"You must reinstate the policies that you eliminated, or craft and implement new policies, in order to fulfill your constitutional duty to enforce federal immigration laws and protect the States against invasion."

Abbott added in the letter:

"Your inaction has led to catastrophic consequences. Under your watch, America is suffering the highest volume of illegal immigration in the history of our country. This past year, more than 2 million immigrants tried to enter the country illegally, coming from more than 100 countries across the globe.

Worse yet, your failed border policies recently prompted a United Nations agency to declare that the border between the United States and Mexico is the deadliest land crossing in the world."

You can read Governor Abbott's full letter to President Biden here.

Then on Tuesday, Governor Abbott tweeted:

"invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion."

Abbott’s budget director Sarah Hicks said on Tuesday when asked about border security:

"I don't think it is a change in overall tactic as much as it is a reminder to all of us, to Congress, and to the members working the issue that this is serious and it demands a full and serious response."

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy director at the American Immigration Council, said Abbott may be overstepping his authority by declaring an invasion at the border.

"The reality is that no governor can unilaterally declare that they're being invaded by migrants to take over basic immigration enforcement practices. The U.S. Constitution does not authorize governors to usurp federal immigration authority and no matter how you look at it, migrants seeking asylum are not invading."

On President Biden's behalf, he was working with Mexico to keep migrants in their country. He passed an order recently forbidding Venezuelan migrants from crossing the United States-Mexican border. Some migrants were entering the southern state of Arizona where Governor Doug Ducey started bussing them to Washington, D.C. copying what Abbott was doing,

Governor Abbott has bussed about 10,000 migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia. This caused two of the cities, New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams and Washington D.C.’s Mayor Muriel Bowser to declare a State of Emergency as their infrastructure was overrun by the number of migrants in their cities. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has been asked by City Council to declare an emergency but she has not made that decision.

In addition, Biden authorized states to provide National Guard support to help curb the entry of migrants. States and territories included are Kentucky, South Carolina, and Arkansas, and Democratic-led states Rhode Island and Illinois.

Other states include Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

Then some states, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon, Utah, and Washington, are providing aviation support.

Abbott authorized armored personnel carriers

On Thursday, Governor Abbott authorized 10 M1113 armored personnel carriers along with 50 soldiers to support the National Guard. Armored personnel carriers are built like tanks but designed to carry personnel. The personnel carrier can carry between 11 people and reach speeds up to 40 mph.

It is not clear how the equipment will be used.

Do you think Governor Abbott is right to declare an invasion?