Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President Harris

Governor Abbott buses migrants to the home of Vice President Harris Screenshot from Twitter

As Vice President Kamala Harris was in Asia negotiating with world leaders, Texas Governor Greg Abbott bussed another bus of migrants to her home. A busload of 50 migrants arrived in Washington, D.C. at the doorsteps of the vice president’s home.

The migrants arrived at the Naval Observatory and this marks the fourth bus that has arrived to this area. Abbott remembers when the vice president said there was no issue at the border. So, this is a way he wants the Biden administration to remember and see the true issues Texas is facing.

Vice President said in September that the border was secure.

Harris said:

"I think that there is no question that we have to do what the president and I asked Congress to do, the first request we made: pass a bill to create a pathway to citizenship. The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed."

In September, Governor Abbott sent two buses of migrants to the Vice President’s home.

Then yesterday, on Friday, November 18, Governor Abbott sent the migrants to Washington, D.C. and they volunteered to go.

Since April, Governor Abbott started busing migrants to the nation’s capital since President Joe Biden wasn’t providing Texas and Arizona any support with migrants as they crossed the border with Mexico.

In September, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a State of Emergency as the city was unable to handle the arrival of migrants. Abbott has bussed 8,400 migrants to the capital since April this year.

It was only recently that President Biden passed an order forbidding Venezuelan migrants from crossing the border. But a Washington Judge declared Title 42 was illegal.

Governor Abbott will probably continue bussing migrants to Washington and other sanctuary cities. Most recently, migrants were sent to Philadelphia this week.

In this video, politics is keeping migrants in limbo as Democrats and Republicans can not come to an agreement on how to handle the migrants.

How do you think the United States should handle the arrival of migrants since it is unlikely the influx will not change anytime soon?