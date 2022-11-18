Donald Trump Announced He’ll Run For President but DeSantis Won in this Recent Poll

Governor Ron DeSantis and President Donald Trump Screenshot from Twitter

On Tuesday from his home in Mar-a-la-go, former President Donald Trump threw his hat in to run again for office in the 2024 election. This is two years before the election and the first person to officially make it known as the Republican candidate.

There are other candidates that some people want to see run. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is one of them. In a recent Republican party poll among likely voters, DeSantis edged out Trump as the Republican nominee for president by 10 points.

Out of six candidates for president, DeSantis came out ahead of everyone else and was the top choice. DeSantis had 42% of the votes and Trump received 32%.

In his victory speech, DeSantis said:

“Now, while our country flounders due to failed leadership in Washington, Florida is on the right track. I believe the survival of the American experiment requires a revival of true American principles. Florida has proved that it can be done. We offer a ray of hope that better days still lie ahead.”

The other six candidates were former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and former CIA director and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo . Governor Greg Abbott has been mentioned as a likely candidate but was not included in the survey.

After the recent mid-term election, some Republicans may be looking elsewhere. Since candidates that Trump supported lost in their elections.

Kari Lake lost in her bid as Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano lost in Pennsylvania

Mehmet Oz lost the race for Senate

A Republican close to Trump said:

"This was the end of the Trump era and the dawn of the DeSantis era. Like every other Trump catastrophe, he did this to himself with stupid and reckless decisions."

But a few of Trumps’ picks for office won on election night.

J.D. Vance in Ohio

Ted Budd in North Carolina

Katie Britt in Alabama

Eric Schmitt in Missouri

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry who worked for Trump as the Energy Secretary from 2017 to 2019 said in an interview:

“I’m of the opinion that this will all sort itself out. For me personally, it’s kind of like, show me what you got. Whether it’s Donald Trump, whether it’s DeSantis, whether it’s somebody that we haven’t seen yet.”

Perry said after running for office six times, that it was still early.

“I respect the process, and may the best person win. It’s a fair and open and free for all, so it will be interesting to watch.”

After serving as Texas governor from 2000 to 2015, he is the longest-serving Texas governor.

Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence, even said that there will be better choices as we get closer to the election.

Some politicals leaders look for someone other than Trump:

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump also said she was planning to sit back and spend more time with her family. She had a big part in the President's and her father’s time in the office along with her husband Jarrod Kushner. It is unknown at this point if Kushner will be part of Trump on his second run for office. Kushner served as the former Senior Advisor to the President.

Ivanka told Fox News:

"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics."

Donald Trump wanted his daughter to attend the announcement but he got her husband to attend.

Donald Trump Jr. and his sister were absent from their father’s 2024 relaunch campaign for office. Other siblings were present including Eric Trump, Lara Trump, and Barron Trump.

Jared Kushner was present at the announcement without his wife Ivanka.

