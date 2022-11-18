The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes Again

Migrants in El Paso

Laws and guidelines continue to evolve for processing migrants that are crossing the Texas-Mexican border. This week as the weather gets below-freezing temperatures in southwest Texas, migrants see a small victory.

The Biden administration requested a 5 week delay before the implementation of the latest ruling.

The Border Patrol said in a news release:

“In the last several days, the El Paso Sector Central Processing Center has averaged 2,400 migrants in holding, this includes the overflow area.”

Border Patrol said 900 migrants surrendered, most of them from Venezuela, Nicaragua, Colombia, and Cuba.

If the migrants are from Venezuela or Mexico, they will probably be returned back to Mexico.

On Tuesday, Federal Judge Emmett Sulivan struck down the Title 42 order saying it was:

“arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.”

On Wednesday night, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar spoke with the El Paso Border Patrol chief about the influx.

She said:

“I was on the phone late last night with Chief Peter Jacquez the interim border sector chief in El Paso getting a readout of what was happening. He was answering a lot of my questions.
Earlier in the day yesterday I met with Rosa DeLauro who is my colleague. She's the congresswoman who is the chairwoman, the current chairwoman, of the appropriations committee asking specifically about this. I told her we should anticipate larger numbers of migrants essentially arriving at our front door with or without the elimination of Title 42."

Then on Wednesday, Judge Sullivan, commented “the Court, WITH GREAT RELUCTANCE, grants the request”. Title 42 will be lifted on December 21, 2022 at midnight.

After the court granted the temporary stay, the Department of Homeland Security issued the following statement:

“Today, the court granted a stay of the court’s order vacating the CDC’s Title 42 public health order. Title 42 will remain in place during the period of the stay, allowing the government to prepare for a transition and to continue to manage the border in a safe, orderly, and humane way.”

The Department of Homeland Security issued another statement that the expulsion program remained in effect:

“People should not listen to the lies by smugglers who will take advantage of vulnerable migrants, putting lives at risk. The border is closed, and we will continue to fully enforce our immigration laws at the border.”

The camp in Juarez, Mexico which was across the border from El Paso is partially abandoned. Freezing temperatures forced the migrants to abandon their camps.

John Martin, the Director for the Opportunity Center for the Homeless said he is already over capacity with both the local homeless population and the migrants.

“We’re trying to be more proactive than reactive because were seeing it for those who have the boots on the ground at this point. You may not necessarily see it from the community standpoint in the streets but I can tell you that’s very close to happening at this point.”

The El Paso migrant processing center is expected to see a large number increase for the next few months. Currently, the processing center is receiving 300 migrants and the number is expected to increase to 650 to 700 by the new year.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said the city spent $6.5 million processing the migrants and all of the money has been reimbursed by FEMA.

Only a few months ago, El Paso was bussing migrants to cities such as New York City and Chicago. This was after Texas Governor Greg Abbott started the bussing process this spring to bring attention to President Biden on the surge of migrants entering Texas borders.

Do you see a solution for migrants trying to enter Texas?

