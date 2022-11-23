Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their Country

Cubans demonstrating their right to stay in Texas Photo by Screenshot from Twitter

In Piedras Negras, Coahuila, a Mexican law enforcement officer commanded Reineldys Romero to return to the other side of the Rio Grande river he crossed by foot.

Romero was already in the water, and he was out of the officer’s jurisdiction. He told the officer:

“I prefer to die here now [rather than] returning to Cuba.”

This past August, Romero arrived at the San Antonio migrant resource center. He comes with IT skills and plans to find work to earn money and send it back to his family in Cuba.

Toy Miller, acting Customs and Border Patrol commissioner said:

“Encounters of Cuban and Nicaraguan asylum seekers fleeing their authoritarian regimes continues to be at an historic high.This reflects the challenge that is gripping the hemisphere, as displaced populations flee authoritarianism, corruption, violence, and poverty.”

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said Cubans are crossing over in record numbers into Texas. Border Patrol figures show 110.061 Cubans have entered into Texas from October 2021 to September 2022. The previous year, only 3,360 Cubans entered Texas.

Venezuelans also crossed into Texas in record numbers and they made up the majority in the San Antonio Migrant Center. From October 2021 to September 2022, 109,106 Venezuelans arrived in Texas.

Both groups of migrants were leaving their countries for separate reasons. They see America as the land of the free so they can restart their lives again.

Last month, President Joe Biden passed an Executive Order forbidding Venezuelans from crossing the border. Now, they can only arrive by plane and it must be legally entering the country to seek asylum.

Professor of Demography Rogelio Sáenz at the University of Texas at San Antonio said more migrants were coming through Texas instead of Florida since 2015.

Sáenz said:

“It’s expensive to get to Nicaragua and to the U.S., and it’s dangerous as well, but it’s more expensive and more dangerous with respect to the boats from Cuba to Florida.”

He said most of the migrants leave their country because of unrest, high inflation, food shortages, long lines to get basic necessities, and government protests.

Cubans were leaving their country after COVID-19 as living conditions became worse electrical outages and a shortage of food and medicine. They demanded an end to the dictatorship of Communist President Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Under Díaz-Canel, citizens lacked different political parties, no free press, arbitrary detention, short-term imprisonment, internet outages, and they were beaten and arrested by police.

In January, Cuba’s peso plummeted forcing residents into financial hardship.

Then recently, the island was slammed by Hurricane Ian. This caused rolling blackouts and periods of no electricity as people continued to protest again.

People shouted:

“Turn on the lights,” and “Freedom.”

Sáenz said:

“People are selling their homes, their vehicles, selling whatever they can sell to be able to come to the U.S..”

Over the last ten years from 2010 to 2019, the Cuban population in Texas doubled. Cubans are the sixth-largest Latino group in Texas.

Romero said:

“Cuba is in the dust.”

“The country’s economy is critical. People eat once a day. … This is the only way I can help my family.”

Romero plans to travel to New York to find work and then financially support his family in Cuba,

The Biden administration plans to resume visa processing in January. Cuba plans to accept one flight a month of deported Cubans. The U.S. sees this as a way to deter further migrants from arriving.

Last Wednesday, State Department Officials traveled to Cuba to discuss visa services from Cuban officials.

The arrival of Cubans and other migrants can change the politics of the country as politicians look to gain their support on election day.

Governor Greg Abbott previously made a trip to Cuba in September 2016 to help improve relations between the country and the State of Texas. He wanted to do business with Cuba when relations improved between the two countries.

