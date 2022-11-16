Judge Declares Title 42 is Illegal Which Allows Migrants to Enter Texas

District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington, DC, found the Title 42 order to be “arbitrary and capricious in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act.”

Title 42 was originally enacted in March 2020 during COVID to prevent the spread of the disease.

Judge Sullivan said the public health order released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention led to “its decision to ignore the harm that could be caused”.

Sullivan also said the CDC failed to consider alternative approaches -letting migrants self-quarantine in homes of US-based friends, family, or shelters.

The judge wrote:

“With regard to whether defendants could have ‘ramped up vaccinations, outdoor processing, and all other available public health measures,’… the court finds the CDC failed to articulate a satisfactory explanation for why such measures were not feasible.”

The American Civil Liberties Union attorney Lee Gelernt said in a statement:

“Title 42 was never about public health, and this ruling finally ends the charade of using Title 42 to bar desperate asylum seekers from even getting a hearing.”

A spokesperson for the Hope Border Institute in El Paso said the nonprofit group was paying attention to the new development:

“We welcome the judge vacating Title 42, but it is still unclear to us what the outcome will be.”

El Paso U.S. Representative Veronica Escobar said in a statement:

“For too long, members of Congress have championed Title 42 as a ‘solution’ to the challenges we face at the southern border and as a substitute for real and meaningful immigration reform. It is neither.”

“In the absence of legislation, we will continue to see migrants making the dangerous journey, desperately attempting enter our country with the help of human traffickers, exacerbating inhumane conditions, and further stressing law enforcement and border communities. Congress must stop making excuses and take action to reform our outdated laws now.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott wasn’t pleased with the decision and tweeted:

Governor Abbott tweet Screenshot from Twitter

