Governor Abbott Confirms He Bussed Migrants to Philadelphia

Philadelphia officials received information that Texas governor Greg Abbott was going to bus migrants to the city. Texas was reported to have bussed migrants last week, and they were expected to arrive on Monday.

Then there were rumors that Texas didn’t bus migrants to Philadelphia. Even Abbott’s spokesperson stated:

"We are currently only busing migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago."

But if you read between the lines, the spokesperson only mentioned what cities Texas has officially bused migrants to in the past - not current or future trips.

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney said:

"It is truly disgusting to hear today that Governor Abbott and his Administration continue to implement their purposefully cruel policy using immigrant families-including women and children-as pawns to shamelessly push his warped political agenda."

Philadelphia Officials said:

"It is likely that several individuals may disembark during stops in other states on the trip. Only three individuals have Pennsylvania reported as their final destination, according to the latest information provided by our local partner organization."

On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Abbott finally confirmed the rumors in a tweet:

“The first Texas bus of migrants has departed for Philadelphia.”

“The Lone Star State will continue doing more than any state in history to secure our border, including adding more sanctuary cities as drop-off locations for our busing strategy.”

The bus arrived at Philadelphia's William H. Gray III 30th Street Station with approximately 30 people.

Philadelphia Mayor Kenney was expecting the arrival of migrants and said:

“As a proud welcoming city, we will greet our newly arrived neighbors with dignity and respect. Philadelphians know that diversity is our strength, and we want to acknowledge the generosity and compassion we have already seen from residents and community partners since we were alerted to a possible bus arriving in Philadelphia.”

“It is possible for government and local communities to work together to strengthen systems of support for newcomers and that has always been this administration’s vision and commitment.”

According to The Texas Tribune, Texas has bused 13,200 migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Now Philadelphia is the fourth city added to this list.

