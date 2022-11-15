President Biden is Considering Sending Haitian Migrants Out of Texas

Screenshot from Twitter

The Biden administration is considering sending Haitian migrants to land used to house dangerous terrorists. But several Haitian rights groups are requesting to prevent ending the refugees to Guantanamo Bay.

In late September, gangs sought to overthrow Haiti’s government and blocked the country’s main fuel point.

The Biden administration believes when Haitians can buy gas again, there could be a mass exodus of migrants trying to reach the U.S. by boat.

The Haitian Brigade Alliance is leading the groups as they signed the letter urging the Biden administration to allow Haitians to claim asylum in the U.S.

“We call on your administration to prioritize protections for Haitian nationals. This includes halting returns and expulsions to Haiti given the life-threatening conditions there. The administration must not under any circumstances send asylum seekers and migrants to the notorious Guantánamo Bay or other offshore detention locations."

The letter said:

“The Biden administration should reject the prior administration’s approach, which made a travesty of the U.S. commitment to non-refoulment, subverted international law, and encouraged other countries to pursue similarly dangerous and inhumane asylum offshoring and detention agreements."

About 30 years ago, Guantanamo Bay held Haitian migrants after Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide was overthrown in a coup.

The letter said if the United State sent migrants to the Migrant Operations Center at Guantanamo Bay in a separate area from the prison for suspected terrorists, the move would repeat policies of the 1990s that kept migrants in poor conditions. Reports mentioned that Haitian migrants were given cardboard boxes for other babies rather than cribs.

The letter added:

“Your administration should not add yet another chapter to the shameful U.S. history of mistreatment and racism toward Haitian people seeking protection, including those forced to take to the seas.”

Eleanor Acer, director of refugee protection at the nonprofit Human Rights First said:

"Sending people who are seeking protection to a place that is notorious for being treated as a rights-free zone is the last thing that the Biden administration should do. It is nothing more than a blatant attempt to evade oversight, due process, human rights protections, and the refugee laws of the United States."

It is interesting how some migrants are welcomed with open arms in cities such as Chicago , New York , and Washington, D.C. but the Biden administration is looking to send the Haitians to an island off its shores.

And the United States has an agreement to help the country of Haiti. The U.S. Department of State says on its website:

The United States is the single largest donor of humanitarian assistance to Haiti, helping to meet the needs of the most vulnerable Haitians through health care, shelter, food, nutrition, water/sanitation, protection, and other relief. Another pillar of U.S.-Haiti bilateral cooperation is assistance for long-term development and institution building. Priority areas include support for economic growth and poverty reduction, improved healthcare and food security, promoting respect for human rights, building stronger democratic institutions, and strengthening the Haitian National Police (HNP).

Since Haiti’s earthquake, the United States has provided over $5.1 billion to assist the country.

Last year, the Biden administration was criticized for how it supported Haitians after a migrant surge where over 28,000 Haitians converged on a Texas bridge in Del Rio which is 150 miles west of San Antonio.

Screenshot from Twitter

The Department of Homeland Security admitted to internal failures to recognize this. Several agencies were aware that Haitians were coming but no one communicated with one another. The agencies included Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and the Department of Homeland Security Office of Intelligence and Analysis.

The political move on handling Haitian migrants appears to be much different than other migrants who have entered the United States seeking asylum.

How would you handle transporting the Haitian migrants?