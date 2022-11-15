Migrants From Texas Didn’t Arrive On Monday but Philadelphia is Ready to Welcome Them

Mayor Jim Kenney Screenshot from Twitter

Last week, Philadelphia heard rumors that Texas Governor Greg Abbott was going to bus approximately 52 migrants to the city. The day they believed the event would happen was on Monday, November 14 but no buses arrived.

Abbott’s spokesperson stated:

"We are currently only busing migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago."

But Philadelphia is ready for the arrival of the migrants.

Mayor Jim Kenney said:

"Whatever day they come, we will welcome them with open arms,"

"This is what I don’t understand about people professed to be Christians and talk about Christian ethics and you put people on a bus and you send them for a political stunt. We will do our Christian duty, our human duty, to take care of people in need."

But some officials wish there was more transparency. Texas has bused migrants unexpectedly to Washington, D.C., New York, and Chicago without prior notice or a change in drop-off locations. A few times, migrants were bused to Vice President Kamala Harris’ home .

City Council member-At-Large David Oh said this is complicated but some things are not happening:

"I think it’s unfair to expect small towns and other places to handle all those persons crossing the border. I understand they’re trying to bring attention to their problem, but there’s no coordination."

Catherine Miller-Watson Executive Director of HIAS Pennsylvania said:

"Our plan is to help them navigate get to where they need to be."

The City of Brotherly Love is waiting to greet the migrants with open arms. Hopefully, they can handle the arrival since other cities have declared a State of Emergency as they were overwhelmed.

New York City and Washington, D.C. both declared a State of Emergency. Chicago never declared an emergency as Texas bussed about 3,700 people to the city.

Do you think Philadelphia can handle the arrival of migrants?