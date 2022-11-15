Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 Election

Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

After the elections are over as Governor Greg Abbott won against his main challenger Beto O’Rourke, Abbott now wants to clean up a big issue in the election. In Houston, there were multiple issues as voters arrived to vote. Some waited hours as machines were down and not working described in detail here .

Multiple polling stations failed to open at 7 am on election day.

After the election, Kelly Johnston Alvarez wrote :

Harris County has a new guy running voting. the lady Lena hired was so inept during last voting, she stepped down. now she's hired a new guy, and things were worse. votes were not scanned in front of voters in one location because the scanner went down, voters were told they'd scan them later. I don't care how you vote, I don't like that one. late openings on the single most important voting day in this election is unacceptable. broken machines that were working during early voting, again unacceptable. running out of paper, definitely a sign that polling places were unprepared. if you wanted elections to look funny to voters, you have succeeded. I don't care how big Harris County is, you must do better.

Many polling locations were understaffed and out of paper.

Governor Abbott said:

"I'm calling on the Secretary of State, the Attorney General's Office, and the Texas Rangers to initiate investigations into allegations of improprieties in the way that the 2022 elections were conducted in Harris County. The allegations of election improprieties in our state's largest county may result from anything ranging from malfeasance to blatant criminal conduct.”

“Voters in Harris County deserve to know what happened. Integrity in the election process is essential. To achieve that standard, a thorough investigation is warranted."

Then Harris County Elections Administrator Cliff Tatum said his office is "fully committed to transparency"

Democratic Party Chair of Harris County Odus Evbagharu said:

Gov. Greg Abbott’s call on Monday for an investigation of Harris County’s elections is “yet another example of the political theater we’ve come to expect from our state leader.”

“We all know Abbott’s concern is not really the 2022 Midterm Election in Harris County. He’s got his focus on what’s next for him, and he’s hoping simply calling for an investigation will play out in his favor politically.

Harris County GOP says an apology is needed:

