New York is Expected to Spend Close to $600 Million On Migrants

The Independent Budget Office said New York would spend $598 million a year to provide services for migrants who have arrived over the past several months. This includes the Welcome Center, shelter, food, medicine, and legal aid.

There are 17,500 refugees living in city-run shelters or hotels provided by the city.

IBO Acting Director George Sweeting wrote:

“The arrival of an additional 10,000 asylum seekers — assuming the current mix of households remains consistent — would increase costs by around $246 million.”

“The total cost of providing the identified city services cannot be estimated with certainty as the number of people arriving continues to evolve.”

For months, Mayor Eric Adams has asked for financial support from President Joe Biden but it doesn’t seem likely.

Then on Friday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced they would provide state funding.

One of the other expenses Mayor Adams initiated for tent city on Randall’s Island will be closing down. Migrants will then be sent to the Watson Hotel in Manhattan.

A previous structure started in Orchard Beach in the Bronx was scrapped. This cost New York $750,000 to build the facility. No mention was made of the tent facility on Randall’s Island.

The city comptroller estimates the cost was millions to erect tent city. No exact number was known as of November 13, 2022.

City Councilman Joe Borelli said:

“It’s incredible to think that if we weren’t spending $600 million to accommodate Biden’s open border, we’d have the $600 million we need to keep our city retirees from losing their current health plan. It’s all coming from the same purse.”

Mayor Adams previously thought paying for migrants would be over $1 billion. Since President Biden initiated an Executive Order, the inflow of migrants through Texas and Arizona has decreased.

City Hall spokesman Fabian Levy said in a statement:

“As the number of asylum seekers arriving in New York City in recent weeks has fluctuated substantially, we’re reviewing past analyses to determine if there is a more accurate estimate of the total cost over the current fiscal year.”

New York City nonprofits are helping migrants find jobs. Migrants can’t work until they receive a work permit which is 180 days after filing for asylum.

How do you feel about New York spending this much money on migrants?

