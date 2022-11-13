Philadelphia is Preparing For the Expected Arrival of 52 Migrants From Texas

Screenshot from Twitter

Philadelphia expects to be the next city receiving migrants from Texas. This year Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed migrants who crossed the Texas-Mexican to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s office believes the migrants left Del Rio Texas on Saturday and will arrive in the city on Monday. Philadelphia has been preparing for this since they saw other cities receive migrants who fled their own country that faced political instability.

Texas has not notified the city but a partner informed Philadelphia of the arrival. It is expected around 52 migrants will arrive in the city on Monday.

The mayor’s office released the following statement:

"We are a proud welcoming city and strongly believe that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Our diversity is our strength."

Bala Cynwyd immigration lawyer Steven Barsamian said:

"The migrants will be greeted, literally welcomed by various organizations because our city is one that is waiting for them literally with open arms."

He added:

"The agencies have been meeting and coordinating regularly with nearly 15 local community-based organizations and partners to plan a local response, including preparations for immediate reception and shelter space, emergency health screening, food, water, and more. The group has been meeting since August when community leaders alerted the city to the increased bussing to nearby cities of Washington, D.C. and New York City."

"Philadelphia needs workers, and here's 52 of them coming in. They're not legal to work, they don't have employment authorization, but we're working on trying to figure out a way to get that for them quicker than the normal route.”

The city said:

"City agencies, OEM mass care partners, immigrant leaders, and immigrant-serving nonprofits stand ready to welcome, assist, and provide support to these individuals and their families if and when the bus arrives. We are a proud welcoming city and strongly believe that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect. Our diversity is our strength."

Governor Abbott initially started bussing migrants to the nation’s capital because President Joe Biden didn’t do anything as thousands of migrants were crossing the border illegally. Since April, Abbott bussed over 10,000 migrants to sanctuary cities.

Governor Abbott said:

"We're talking about all the people who were being dropped off in their communities. They had no capability of dealing with whatsoever. Thousands of people in small towns of just ten or 25,000 people themselves."

The mayor’s office has been preparing for the "potential arrival of migrants via unplanned and uncoordinated bus route from southern states" since summer. The Office of Immigrant Affairs and the Office of Emergency Management have been preparing for the arrival of the migrants from Texas.

The city has coordinated with 15 local partners for the arrival of the migrants. After seeing what other cities have done, Philadelphia is preparing for the immediate reception, emergency health screening, food, water, shelter space, and more. Most of the migrants arrive with little to no money but they are glad to arrive in the United States.

Since the arrival of migrants in other cities, two Mayors declared a State of Emergency since it overwhelmed their internal infrastructures such as homeless agencies and non-profits. New York Mayor Eric Adams declared a State of Emergency a little over a month after the first arrival to the city. Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a Public Emergency after exhausting all of her requests to the Biden administration for support from the National Guard.

Chicago never declared a State of Emergency but Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker did within a few weeks of the first arrival of migrants.

