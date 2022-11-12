Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing Migrants

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and migrants Screenshot from Twitter

This past Thursday, Alderman Byron Sigcho-Lopez of the 25th Ward lead a coalition to Chicago City Hall. He and the group delivered a letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot demanding more support for migrants and refugees who were bussed from Texas over the past two months.

At a news conference at City Hall, the alderman said:

“I did not visit a hotel. I visited a jail.”

"We have mental health services, we have community clinics, we have a food pantry, we have a location in the ward to re-purpose a school and/or a church so that our communities and refugees can have humane conditions."

Sigcho-Lopez said space in the 25th Ward should be repurposed to house the migrants. He feels they can connect with the bilingual services in Pilsen and Little Village neighborhoods.

He added there were delays in getting the migrant children into schools. State records show 425 children were placed in 12 different schools. There have been many challenges in providing for the children.

A bilingual coordinator at Humbolt Park School said:

“We’re talking about an unfolding humanitarian crisis of children and families who arrive with no shoes. That is on the daily at our schools and we’re supposed to make do?”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing migrants to Chicago on September 1. Abbott has angered political representatives in the city as well as the state. Governor J.B. Pritzker is not a fan of the Texas governor.

Community activist Judy Vazquez said the archdiocese should close churches to help serve the migrants.

Vasquez said:

“I am praying, asking, demanding that our churches return to their roots of caring for the people of God.”

Not long ago, Mayor Lightfoot said the city was struggling to handle the migrants.

But the city put out a statement that said:

“We are committed to assisting each family and individual, providing human services with respect and dignity.”

Other city representatives are also helping out the migrants. Delilah Martinez, the founder of the Mural Movement, said her gallery recently was turned into a temporary shelter

At a news conference, Martinez said:

“They feel like they are prisoners. They feel they are not trusted, and they feel they’re being mistreated. This is not just a race, religion, or political issue, this is a human decency issue.”

Martinez and Vasquez signed the letter to the city along with community organizer William Guerrero and Juan Soto who is with the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council.

In the video from 60 Minutes, Anderson Cooper provides a good overview of the situation in Chicago:

About 3,700 migrants were sent to Chicago from Texas.

Local leaders asked:

"What is the long-term plan to care for these families?"