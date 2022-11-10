If Beto O’Rourke Does Not Run For Office Again, His Significant Other May

Amy and Beto O'Rourke Screenshot from Twitter

As Beto O’Rourke is considering his next step after losing to Governor Greg Abbott for Texas Governor, he hinted his wife may be the next one to enter politics.

While talking to supporters as the results were announced in El Paso, O’Rourke said:

"I don’t know what my role or yours will be going forward, but I’m in this fight for life."

During his speech, he hinted that his wife, Amy O’Rourke could make the leap into politics.

O’Rourke said:

"Amy has been out on her own doing town hall meetings, conducting rallies, doing interviews on media in Spanish and in English as well. So watch out, next time you see an O'Rourke on the ballot, it might just be Amy O'Rourke."

Here is O'Rourke on a recent campaign supporting her husband:

So who is Amy O’Rourke?

Amy O’Rourke is from Chicago and previously ran Stanton Street which she sold in 2017. According to the website, Stanton Street is “a web and software development company”.

She also has non-profit experience as she ran Centro de Salud Familiar La Fe which is a health and social justice non-profit.

Amy O’Rourke also served as the first superintendent of the La Fe Preparatory School which was a dual-language charter school.

O’Rourke is also the Co-Chair of the Paso del Norte Education Committee and sits on the UTEP College of Education Advisory Board, the Kids Excel El Paso Board, and the University Medical Center Foundation of El Paso Board.

She has been married to Beto O’Rourke since September 24, 2005.

This may not be the last you hear from the O'Rourkes.

What do you think if Amy O’Rourke runs for office one day?