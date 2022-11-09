Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been Different

A Houston Harris County polling location Screenshot from Twitter

As Texas Governor Greg Abbott was declared the winner on Tuesday evening, you may wonder if some votes in Houston could have changed the outcome. Throughout the day, several polling locations had issues preventing voters from making their vote on time. Then some polling locations were open past the scheduled closing time and these votes were not counted.

In Harris County, most polling locations were open at 7 a.m. and there were reports of long lines due to minor technical issues at about 800 polling locations. By 11:30 am, Harris County election officials reported all sites were functioning.

At the West Gray Multi-service Center, about 20 of the 60 voting machines weren’t working.

Spokesperson Nadia Hakim with the Harris County Elections Administrator’s Office said a technician was able to resolve the issues by 9 am.

Hakim said:

"We are working through these issues as quickly as we humanly can.”

Chuck Tanner arrived at West Gray at 6:30 am before the polls opened and he ended up waiting close to two hours.

He said:

"I thought I’d get right in."

At Freed Montrose Library, voting was temporarily halted when the site ran out of ballots. Voters had to wait until the machines were restocked.

In another location, voting was stopped at the Melrose Park Community Center because an employee was electrocuted. The fire department responded to the incident.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said:

"My prayers are with the employee’s family and co-workers, and I ask all Houstonians to keep them in your prayers."

Then Harris County District Court Judge Dawn Rogers signed an order to keep county voting sites open until 8 p.m. The Texas Supreme Court shot this down and stated the voters arrived late.

The Harris county Elections Administrator’s Office said on the evening of the election:

“Today included a handful of late starts at various polling locations, most significantly at the Baker Ripley location on Navigation,” the Harris County Elections Administrator’s Office said in a Tuesday night statement. “The additional hour provides voters with the opportunity to cast their ballot if they were unable to do so as intended this morning. We are reviewing the circumstances surrounding these late starts and will provide more information as soon as we’re able.”

One voter at the Baker Ripley location said on Twitter:

"I'm frustrated. I'm frustrated because you had 24 months to prepare for a major election and nothing should have been left untrue. And you weren't prepared. It's an insult to the citizens and it's an insult to being American. A simple ability to cast a vote and we couldn't do it at 7 a.m. because someone couldn't find the key."

Several voters ended up leaving instead of waiting to vote.

Do you think additional votes in Houston could have changed the outcome of the Texas election?