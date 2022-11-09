Texas Mayor Releases 600 Migrants onto City Streets

Screenshot from Twitter

Now that election day is over in Texas with a few cities will conducting runoff elections, migrants are still a concern for the state. Recently, El Paso stated that they were not bussing any more migrants out of the city since President Joe Biden passed his new law preventing Venezuelans from entering the state.

El Paso started bussing migrants a few months after Texas Governor Greg Abbott started sending them to Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. El Paso bussed migrants to Chicago and New York City. New York Mayor Eric Adams and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a Public Emergency.

Well, the city of El Paso recently released 600 migrants on Friday since they were not reimbursed by the Federal government.

On Monday, El Paso Deputy City Manager Mario D’Augostino said at a city meeting:

“We’re waiting on $7 million in reimbursement and we’re going to need to see some approval or some advanced funding before we start any other operations.

“They asked us to please set up a welcome center; we held [our] ground. We’ve been very clear with Border Patrol, all the state and local partners that we’re not going to go operational until we get secured funding.”

When the city thought everything was done, there are still big problems that need to be settled.

Migrants in Juarez Mexico are still trying to enter Texas in this recent news clip:

Local El Paso resident Mariana Hernandez works across from the bus depot where migrants were headed said:

“I feel sorry for them because they don’t have a place to stay.”

No one has started sleeping on the streets as they were a few months ago.

Previously in September, three council members urged El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser to declare an emergency.

City council Representative Claudia Rodriguez said:

“We’re being very reactive to this when we should have been proactive.”

“We should have been declaring that disaster declaration a lot sooner and had the resources available, [then] we wouldn’t be in this situation.”

Mayor Leeser is sticking to his gut, and we’ll see if he made the right decision.

