Four More Years For Texas Governor Abbott

As polls closed on Tuesday evening and votes were counted, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was reelected for a third term in the Austin office. Abbott was at the same location where he began his re-election campaign in McAllen.

Abbott was with the crowd and said:

“We started this campaign in South Texas, we celebrated my primary victory in South Texas and tonight we return to South Texas to celebrate my being your governor for four more years.”

“Tonight, Texans sent a very resounding message. They want to keep Texas a beacon of opportunity that we have provided over the past eight years.”

This may have been the highlight of his speech:

“I don’t know what my role or yours will be going forward, but I’m in this fight for life.”

Then here is Governor Abbott with his family when he was reelected:

Not everyone was happy with the results of the election

Nicole Munoz, a paralegal from El Paso said:

"Clearly I'm devastated. I'm for human rights, humanity. I have a daughter. I want her to be able to decide what she wants with her body — no ban, no government. No one should be able to do with your body."

Also, in El Paso, Beto O’Rourke took the stage at his election night party. At 9:20 p.m. he thanked his family and supporters.

At the Epic Railyard Event Center, O’Rourke said:

“Everything we could possibly give to this campaign, we gave to this.”

Throughout his campaign, he made comments such as "commonsense solutions that most Texans agree on".

"What we need is a safe, legal, orderly path for anyone who wants to come here to work, to join family, or to seek asylum."

O’Rourke’s agenda didn’t appeal enough to conservatives to flip Texas from Red to Blue.

This is a preview of what to expect from Governor Abbott in the next four years.

