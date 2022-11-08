Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas Governor

Beto O'Rourke at the Houston Willing Workers Church on November 6

Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke campaigned all across the state holding rallies to encourage voters to support him on election day. O’Rourke is challenging Governor Greg Abbott as election day is set for Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

Recently The Texas Tribune highlighted that O’Rourke as well as Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick may have broken federal law. O'Rourke was accused recently of breaking an election law in Waco.

The law states non-profits and religious institutions may not get involved in political campaigns.

U.S. Senator Lyndon Baines Johnson of Texas proposed the amendment in 1954.

Nonprofit organizations are prohibited from intervening or campaigning in, “any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office.”

Contributions to political campaigns made on behalf of the tax-exempt organizations supporting or opposing a candidate also “clearly violate the prohibition against political campaign activity,” according to the IRS.

Beto O’Rourke has made several stops on his campaign for governor in recent weeks.

While he was in Dallas, O’Rourke stopped at St. Luke “Community” United Methodist Church on October 23. Pastor Richie Butler introduced the candidate to his congregation as “the next governor of Texas.”

On the same day, O’Rourke made another stop at The chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth. Pastor Marvin L. Sapp introduced O’Rourke to his congregation and said:

“If y’all notice, nobody else came.
“But we recognize people that come to see about us.”

Pastor Sapp added during the service that O’Rourke would be in the lobby to “meet and greet” after the service.

O'Rourke also made a visit to The Potter's House on October 23 and spoke to Bishop T.D. Jakes.

The University of Notre Dame tax and election law expert Lloyd Hitoshi Mayer said:

“This situation is a close call.”

Mayer said O’Rourke’s visit could be a violation because the pastor gave the candidate a chance to meet with the congregation after the service on church property.

Law professor Sam Brunson at Loyola University Chicago said if Beto O’Rourke solicited funds or votes at the church, then it would likely be a violation.

In a statement, Pastor Sapp said he did not believe O’Rourke’s visit conflicted with the Johnson Amendment. He added that O’Rourke did not address the congregation during the service.

Sapp said:

“I have been a pastor for 19 years and have never endorsed a candidate. I understand the parameters of the Johnson Amendment and do not violate them. While I believe in the inherent separation of church and state, I also believe in empowering marginalized communities, the African American community in particular, to participate in the democratic process.”

Patrick was in the Woodlands

Then Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick was in the Woodlands at the Grace Woodlands Church where he got up on stage during the service.

Patrick said:

“This is not a race between Republicans and Democrats. This is a race about darkness and light. This is a race about power and principalities. And the devil is at full work in this country.”
”I don’t even recognize the other party. It’s been taken over by communists and socialists.”

Pastor Steve Riggle introduced Patrick and said:

“If the nation is to be saved, it’s going to take some leaders who, beyond their concern about being reelected, will stand for values that are critical to the future of this nation.”
“Dan Patrick is one of those.”

Mayer said the pastors introducing the candidates during service violated the Johnson law.

“Beto O’Rourke is introduced as the ‘next Governor of Texas,’ which highlights both that he is a candidate and one whom the church supports.”
“And O’Rourke’s comments are a sales pitch for his candidacy. There is no indication that any opposing candidate has been given a similar opportunity, and, even if he had been, the favorable introduction of O’Rourke would still be across the line.”

Riggle doesn’t believe he violated the law and feels the amendment should be overturned.

Do you think the churches violated the Johnson amendment when O’Rourke and Patrick attended their services?

