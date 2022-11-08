Governor Abbott Travels to Where He Declared His Re-election Campaign

Governor Abbott Screenshot from Twitter

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott didn’t attend any rallies or campaign for his re-election. Governor Abbott is in a race with Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Then on Tuesday, Abbott is in McAllen where he launched his campaign for re-election.

Governor Abbott said in an interview on FOX 4 :

"We keep going there, making connections there, and that's why we're seeing greater percentage of Hispanics in the Rio Grande Valley supporting both my campaign and campaigns run by Hispanics themselves.”

He added the 2.2 million migrants crossing the Texas-Mexican border has not helped the local residents.

"Ranches are being ripped apart, homes are being invaded, communities are being overrun, so they're angry, and they know it's only Republicans who are stepping up to secure the border.

You can catch up on what Abbott said in the interview here .

Some people in the area on Monday were campaigning to get people to vote on election day. A few volunteers from the Republican party drove from Houston encouraging voters.

Volunteer Jacob Wintersteen said:

"It is changing an area that until recently didn't have a Republican congressman or woman for the last 100 years.”

The Rio Grande Valley is considered a Democrat stronghold but Wintersteen is focusing in that area.

"Sometimes that little reminder will help push a candidate over the edge.”

"We just need you to come out and vote tomorrow.”

Then SMU political science professor Dr. Matthew Wilson said:

"I think it's certainly encouraging for Governor Abbot.”

"If that actually holds up on Election Day, that's a disaster for Democrats. Right. I mean, their whole story about their growing strength in Texas is predicated on winning solid majorities of the Hispanic vote.”

Have you voted or plan to vote?