Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox News

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPRwU_0j30oW5r00
Governor Abbott on Fox NewsScreenshot from Twitter

In Austin, Texas, Governor Greg Abbott is running for office against his challenger Beto O’Rourke. Abbott was recently interviewed by Fox 4 in Dallas on issues such as voter turnout, Uvalde, and property taxes.

When asked about voter turnout, Governor Abbott said:

Two things really stood out to me: One, extreme voter enthusiasm by Republicans who want to make sure we are not going to have the state taken over by a racial leftist agenda.
The other thing that stood out is the large number of Hispanics that have been turning out to my rallies. We are winning great support among the Hispanic community across the state.

In mid-September, some Hispanics were leaning more toward the Republican candidate rather than the Democratic party.

When asked about reaching the Hispanic base in Texas, Governor Abbott said:

When I first announced for governor, when I originally ran back in 2014, I announced my campaign down in the Rio Grande Valley, same thing this go around. I’ve been to the Rio Grande Valley more than any governor in Texas history.
So we keep going there, making connections there and that’s one reason why we are seeing a greater percentage of Hispanics in the Rio Grande Valley who are supporting both my campaign, as well as other campaigns, including other campaigns run by Hispanics themselves.

In the current election, Governor Abbott believes Republicans will win more seats and become the dominant party. If this happens he believes southern states will get more support in the fight on the border with migrants.

Governor Abbott said:

So what this really is, it was my effort to help local communities on the border who were being completely overrun by migrants that have been dropped off by Border Patrol in small, little towns like Eagle Pass and Del Rio. So I was helping and relieving on the ground in these border towns.
That said however, I do expect there to be changes on the federal government side after this election. I expect Republicans to win Congress and the Senate too, and I expect them to alter what is going on, on the border. I expect them to fully fund border security, fully fund Border Patrol, fully fund ICE and do what needs to be done in order for the federal government to once again regain control of our border.

Governor Abbott was asked about the bussing program he initiated this year as he sent migrants to cities such as Washington, D.C., New York, City, and Chicago. Abbott expressed his reason for the start of Operation Lone Star.

So the only reason why we have Operation Lone Star and the bus program is because we now have a president who is not securing the border. If we had a president securing the border or if Congress steps up and does their job under Article 1, Section 8 of the constitution then Texas would no longer need to play the same role that we are playing right now.

If re-elected, Governor Abbott stated these were his priorities in his third term in office as governor.

One thing our fellow Texans and Americans are feeling right now is the heavy burden of inflation caused by the Biden administration, as well as concerns about job loss. As we are talking right now Texas ranks number one in the nation as the fastest growing economy and creating more jobs than any other state.
Goal number one is to continue Texas being the economic engine for the United States, providing everybody in your audience a pathway to prosperity.
Speaking of which, another thing that I will do, I've made this promise, to use about half of the $27 billion dollar surplus that we have to cut property taxes. That will lower the financial burden on people across the state. My opponent is the only candidate in this campaign who actually raised property taxes, he raised property taxes three times when he was on City Council.
The last thing we just talked about, and that is to make sure if Congress and if the federal government does not step up to do their job on the border it is going to be essential that I as governor in the state of Texas to do all we can to secure the border.

Then Governor Abbott provided an update on the situation in Uvalde where 19 students and two teachers were gunned down this past May.

The accountability process, as you point out, has begun but, also as you point out, its happening too slowly.
To recap this very quickly, the superintendent for the school is leaving, the police chief for the school has resigned, the entire police department in Uvalde [schools] has been put on suspension. On the state level one person with Texas Department of Public Safety has been fired, several are on suspension as we speak, others under investigation.
Bottom line is this, this was a failure on law enforcement at every level, because they did not adhere to the policy that if there is a school shooter on campus you run towards the shooter and take them out. Every law enforcement agency including federal, as well as state and local had a failure in one way or another by not taking that shooter out and there has to be accountability at all levels of law enforcement.

You can read the rest of the interview here.

Do you think Governor Abbott will see a third term in office?

