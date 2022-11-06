Beto O’Rourke is Making his Last Stand For Governor

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujkpu_0j0iaqmv00
Beto O'Rourke speaking at a rally in San AntonioScreenshot from Twitter

With two days left until election day, Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke is hoping all of his work has paid off. O’Rourke is up against two-time Governor Greg Abbott who is seeking his third term in office.

After O’Rourke’s road trip across Texas and visiting over 50 cities across the state, he wanted to show why his agenda was different than Governor Abbott's.

Beto O’Rourke said:

"They're showing up at our events and then signing up, to go knock on doors and meet voters and win this election so that we can overcome these challenges,"
"They're every bit as important as every other Texan, whether they support me, or oppose me. And what I've often found is that when we invite these protesters in, they've got very thoughtful questions, they have concerns that are the same ones, frankly, that I have about the direction of this state."

Most of the Texas polls gave Governor Abbott a lead as polls were taken from north Texas in Dallas, Central Texas, all the way down to southern cities such as Houston.

Then Texans shared their thoughts about O’Rourke as governor

The legislative chair of the Lost Pines Republican women and a Lockhart protester Monica Carson said:

"He isn't welcome, especially in Bastrop. There's so many people moving here from Democratic states that are trying to turn Texas blue. And us Texans are standing up [against] it."

In 2020, former President Donald Trump carried Bastrop County by more than 13 points.

A couple is threatened over supporting O’Rourke

Then a couple in Lakeway which is outside of Austin was threatened because they support Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor.

Andrew and Olivia were from Lakeway and received the threatening letter.

The letter said:

"We also now know that you don’t believe in the Second Amendment and don’t have a gun to protect yourself and your family so you will not be able to protect yourselves.
Don’t worry, there are lots of your neighbors that do believe in the Second Amendment and will decide if they want to help you or not if there is an issue."
"I am sure that the Lakeway Police Department will be happy to help someone who supports cutting their budget and who supports a candidate that wants to abolish the police and have criminals roam the streets."
“We have given your name and address to a list of organizations that are shipping illegal immigrants...to people's houses. Your house will be used as a 'safe house' where illegals will be dropped off for you to house. Some...might be drug mules or sex offenders."

Here is what Beto O’Rourke said in a recent interview on Good Morning America:

Beto O'Rourke was in Houston on Saturday with Texas Southern University as the Houston Astros won the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29yM9H_0j0iaqmv00
Screenshot from Twitter

Do you think Beto O’Rourke has a chance to win the election for Texas governor?

