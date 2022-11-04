Eastern Texas is Under a Weather Watch Warning on Friday

Screenshot from Twitter

Most of North Texas was placed under an Enhanced Threat on Friday through a combination of hail, tornadoes, and wind. Texas Governor Greg Abbott informed the Texas Division of Emergency Management about the weather.

The storm is expected to hit eastern Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. The Storm Prediction Center predicts a Level 4 or 5. Dallas falls under the storm alert and is under Level 3 or 4.

On Thursday, The Texas Division of Emergency Management planned to activate boat squads and an urban search and rescue teams from Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two.

Two months ago, Governor Abbott previously alerted Texas A&M Task Force One to assist Florida when Hurricane Ian struck.

Governor Abbott said:

"The State of Texas continues readying resources to protect Texans against severe weather threats impacting our state, and we urge Texans to heed the guidance of their emergency officials to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. State and local officials are working around-the-clock to ensure resources are swiftly deployed to respond to impacted communities over the course of these storms."

The Texas Department of Emergency Management is made up of the following representatives for state assistance from local officials:

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force)

Texas National Guard

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

Texas Public Utility Commission

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Governor Abbott ordered this directive on Thursday to notify the agencies.

Texans are encouraged to report any damages to homes or businesses as a result of the storm.

Are you prepared for the storm?