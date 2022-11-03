Beto O’Rourke Beat Governor Abbott in Fundraising Again Raising $10 Million

Beto O'Rourke and Governor Greg Abbott campaign donations Screenshot from YouTube

With election day fast approaching on November 8, Texas campaign fundraising was announced for the period of September 30 to October 29. In the recent filing, Beto O’Rourke pulled in $10.5 million. Governor Greg Abbott was close as he raised $8.8 million in recent contributions.

Governor Abbott’s campaign chair Gardner Pate said in a statement on Tuesday:

“With the end of this campaign in sight, we have the resources we need to show Texans the clear contrast between [the two candidates]”.

Some of the biggest donations for Governor Abbott came from Plano investment adviser Ken Fisher who contributed $500,000. Midland oil businessman Javaid Anwar also contributed $500,000.

According to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones donated $500,000 to the Abbott campaign.

According to public political contribution data dating back to 2000, Hagan reports that Jerry Jones' donation to Governor Abbott was the billionaire's largest donation to a state-level candidate in the last 22 years.

In the 2017 presidential election, Jerry Jones made a $1 million contribution to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Abbott’s campaign chair said in a news release:

“Citizens in every corner of Texas have donated to Governor Abbott's campaign, and with early voting well underway, we're glad to see they are coming out to vote for Governor Abbott.”

Here is who contributed to Beto O’Rourke’s campaign

Beto O’Rourke received a contribution from Austin doctor Carolyn Oliver who gave $250,000. He also received $100,000 from the Texas chapter of the American Federation of Teachers.

Beto O’Rourke received one-third of his funds from outside of Texas and Governor Abbott received 15% out of state.

O’Rourke said in a campaign news release:

“We’re receiving support from those in every part of this state who are ready to turn the page on Greg Abbott’s failures and vote for change after eight years of this governor putting his extreme agenda over the people of Texas.”

Earlier in the campaign, Beto O’Rourke received a million from George Soros and $2 million from a California couple who moved to Austin.

Here is another look at funds raised during the campaign for Texas governor.

Both candidates have raised fundraising records for their respective parties in the state of Texas.

